BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Batts has Bulldogs ready for another state title run

“(The 2015-16 and 2021-22 teams) are very similar,” Batts said. “That first team was very experienced, while these guys are younger, but both teams have the same mindset.”

Does Batts believe that this year’s team is the best team he has had since that championship run?

“Absolutely,” Batts unequivocally answered. “This is definitely my best team since 2016.”

As Batts looks around and sees what he believes is his best team in six years, he is holding his young Bulldogs to the highest standard.

While outsiders may talk about the Bulldogs’ capabilities to become champions, this time at the Class 2A level, it is Batts who knows the team better than anyone.

And he agrees with the notion that these Bulldogs are a championship-level team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“These guys have the capability to put up a (state championship) banner,” Batts said. “I have a full team from top to bottom that can produce on any given night.”