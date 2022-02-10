BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Batts has Bulldogs ready for another state title run

CONCORD – Lavar Batts Sr. is no stranger to winning basketball.
The Jay M. Robinson head boys basketball coach has seen his fair share of winning teams come through the program, most notably the 2015-16 team that won the Class 3A state championship.
Now, the chatter is forming around town that this 2021-22 Bulldog squad, which is currently listed second in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings, may be the next group to hold up a state championship trophy.
“We are a very good, deep team,” Batts said of his current roster. “I think we can score with anyone in the state.”
The depth Batts refers to has played a key role in the Bulldogs’ dominant start to the season. They are 19-3 overall and Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference champions, entering tonight’s regular-season finale against Mount Pleasant with 11-0 league record.
The Bulldogs have seen upward of 11 players find regular minutes in the team’s rotation. Knowing that he has multiple options to score every game, Batts sees the possibilities for what this team can achieve.
As the comparisons are often drawn between the 2015-16 and 2021-22 teams, Batts can see how they are a lot alike.
“(The 2015-16 and 2021-22 teams) are very similar,” Batts said. “That first team was very experienced, while these guys are younger, but both teams have the same mindset.”
Does Batts believe that this year’s team is the best team he has had since that championship run?
“Absolutely,” Batts unequivocally answered. “This is definitely my best team since 2016.”
As Batts looks around and sees what he believes is his best team in six years, he is holding his young Bulldogs to the highest standard.
While outsiders may talk about the Bulldogs’ capabilities to become champions, this time at the Class 2A level, it is Batts who knows the team better than anyone.
And he agrees with the notion that these Bulldogs are a championship-level team.
“These guys have the capability to put up a (state championship) banner,” Batts said. “I have a full team from top to bottom that can produce on any given night.”
While there are numerous Bulldogs who can make an impact on any given night, Batts pointed out one player in particular that he sees as the team’s unquestioned leader on the floor: junior forward Jermaine Gray.
“Jermaine Gray is the glue to our team,” Batts said. “He plays extremely hard. He brings this team together.”
The 6-foot Gray has created matchup problems for opponents with his bigger frame and skills with the ball, and he has become what Batts believes is one of the many pieces that can push this team over the top.
But the Bulldogs have multiple threats. Four players average double figures, and there isn’t a major distance between them. Junior Daevin Hobbs, who was the South Piedmont 3A Conference Player of the Year last season, is the leader at 14.9 points per game. He’s closely followed by junior guard Jaylan Jackson (13.0), Gray (12.4) and junior Zi’Kei Wheeler (11.5).
Each player complements his offense by playing hard-nosed defense in Batts’ pressure-packed scheme.
But in order to reach that mountaintop once more, Batts believes there are still improvements for the Bulldogs to make.
“As long as we focus on the defensive end, I think we can definitely make some noise in the playoffs,” Batts said. “If they lock in and stay focused, anything is possible for us.”
To reach the fullest extent of those possibilities, Batts will ask a great deal of his team in how it works and prepares.
“I preach to these guys that hard work pays off,” Batts said. “They can tell you that I am riding them every single day.”
Batts has seen what it takes to win a state title, and he is pushing his team to get there, even in moments where intensity can be lacking.
“Even in practices and games where they feel like they are not up for it, I put expectations on these guys every night,” Batts said. “They have bought in. They understand what the ultimate goal is.”
If it was not already obvious enough what that goal is, Batts had a clear answer:
“A state title,” he said.
As the Bulldogs look to achieve that goal, Batts sees the only obstacles as mental.
“It will take a lot of listening and a lot of discipline,” Batts stated. “The rest is history.”