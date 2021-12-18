BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Beard helps Bulls top South Iredell to notch first GMC victory

HARRISBURG – The Hickory Ridge boys basketball team ended a seven-game losing streak, topping visiting South Iredell, 61-53 Friday night.

Sophomore Miles Beard, who entered as one of the Greater Metro 4 Conference’s leading scorers, had a team-best 26 points for the Ragin’ Bulls. Caden Haywood added 12 points, and Kendal McDougald had eight.

The victory was the Ragin’ Bulls’ first in the GMC, and it came courtesy of a timely surge in the fourth quarter.

Hickory Ridge trailed most of the first half, including facing a 30-28 deficit at halftime. Still down by two points entering the fourth quarter, the Ragin’ Bulls rallied for the victory to the delight of the home crowd.

Grayson Carroll added eight points, while Lukas Fortune contributed seven for Hickory Ridge, which improved to 2-7 overall and 1-1 in the GMC.

Damien Stewart paced South Iredell (2-7, 0-2) with 10 points.