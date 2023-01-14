BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Behind record-breaking Boyce, Chargers defeat Lake Norman

CONCORD – Having won just half of their first six conference games, coach Ty Johnson and his Cox Mill boys basketball team understood that Friday’s home contest with Greater Metro 4 leader Lake Norman was probably the Chargers’ last chance to stay relevant in the race for a regular-season championship.

Coming off a Tuesday loss and facing an undefeated conference foe elevated the importance of Cox Mill’s matchup.

After losing all of a hefty double-digit lead minutes into the final quarter, the Chargers turned back to the player who helped give them such a comfortable lead in the first place: D.J. Boyce.

On his way to a career-high 38 points, the junior guard scored all nine of his fourth-period points in a two-minute span that helped Cox Mill rebuild a double-digit lead on its way to a 86-77 victory.

“I just feel like we locked in as a group,” said Boyce. “It was a great job by the team collectively. The bench really helped us, they gave us energy.”

With his sharp shooting, Boyce also broke a school record for 3-pointers made in a game, with eight, surpassing the mark set by Cox Mill great Matt Morgan, now playing professionally overseas.

“It’s a blessing,” said Boyce, regarding his record output. “All glory to God.”

Cox Mill (11-7 overall, 4-3 conference) is still a game out of first place behind Lake Norman (11-6, 4-1) and trails West Cabarrus and Hickory Ridge in the standings. But with a healthy roster, something they didn’t have in early December losses to Hickory Ridge and West Cabarrus, the Chargers feel they can be contenders.

“There’s a lot of season left to play,” said Johnson. “We have six (conference) games left after tonight, and everybody else in our league has eight or nine. There’s a lot of basketball left.”

Langston Boyd was clutch down the stretch for the Chargers after they had built their lead back up to 71-61 with a 12-0 run midway through the fourth quarter. The junior guard was a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line over the game’s final two minutes, 35 seconds.

A typical 85% foul shot shooter, Boyd was 12-of-12 for the game, and the Chargers were 34-of-39 (87%) as a team.

“I trusted in my free throws, knowing I was going to make it every time,” said Boyd, who finished with 16 points.

Boyd did not score a point in the first quarter, but he was a key contributor to Boyce and Cox Mill’s early success. Four times in the game’s first 3:12, Boyd drove into the lane and kicked out to Boyce for 3-pointers.

Boyce dropped in five treys in the first period and scored 17 of the Chargers’ 23 points as they held a 23-22 lead going into the second quarter. Boyce hit two more 3’s before halftime, outscoring his team 27-21 as Cox Mill led 48-41.

A 9-1 run to start the second half gave the Chargers a 57-42 advantage. But after Tyler Brown scored his only field goal of the game, a low-post layup off a nice entry bounce pass from Titus Ivy, Cox Mill did not score another point over the final five minutes of the third quarter.

Lake Norman rattled off 15 straight points to close the period, erasing its entire deficit. The Wildcats were outhustling the Chargers for rebounds and in traversing the court.

Cox Mill shot 0-for-8 during its drought, often hurrying shots, and turned the ball over three times.

“We got out of what we do,” said Johnson. “I don’t think we had a possession where we passed the ball more than two times … (The Wildcats) did what they wanted to do. They started applying a little pressure, picking us up full court, trying to force us into quick shots. We took the bait. We got reeled in. We had to get off the hook.”

A pair of Cole Callaway free throws gave Lake Norman its first lead since the opening quarter, 61-59, with 5:36 left in the game. Another Boyd-to-Boyce assist for a 3-pointer quickly recaptured the lead for the Chargers, and they never trailed again.

Boyce’s final points, a trey at the 3:05 mark, followed Sean Dunn hustling after a loose bouncing ball in the lane and kicking out to the marksman in the right corner. Cox Mill led 71-61 at that point and relied on Dunn and Boyd’s deft free throw shooting after that.

Dunn finished with 12 points, as did Ivy who also had a game-high 14 rebounds. Nick Arnold led Lake Norman with 16 points off the bench, followed by Josh Yates’ 15 and Trent Steinour’s 13.

Lake Norman and Cox Mill both play host to conference rival Mooresville next week: the Wildcats on Tuesday and the Chargers on Friday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Lake Norman 22 19 16 20 – 77

Cox Mill 23 25 9 29– 86

LAKE NORMAN – Gruber 4, Callaway 8, Josh Yates 15, Tre McKinnon 11, Williams 5, Dryden 5, Nick Arnold 16, Trent Steinhour 13

COX MILL – D.J. Boyce 38, Titus Ivy 12, Sean Dunn 12, Milton 2, Walter 1, Brown 5, Langston Boyd 16