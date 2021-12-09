BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Blue, Franklin lead Spiders to third win in a row

SALISBURY – With Brayden Blue and Johnakin Franklin having huge performances, the Concord boys basketball team picked up its third straight win – all by at least 17 points – by downing East Rowan, 86-45, Tuesday night.
The Spiders improved their record to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
Kayin Thompson added 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Spiders.
Blue, a junior wing, also contributed five rebounds and four assists.
After opening the season with a loss at Jay M. Robinson, the Spiders have heated up, posting consecutive wins over Marshville Forest Hills (76-25), Hickory Ridge (68-51), Mount Pleasant (77-57) and East Rowan.
On Friday, in a battle of conference unbeaten, the Spiders play host to Central Cabarrus.