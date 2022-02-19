BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulldogs check off another wish-list category by beating Comets for YVC tournament title

MOUNT PLEASANT – Three down, one to go.
The Jay M. Robinson boys basketball team checked another box on its 2021-22 championship wish list with a 78-65 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A tourney title clincher over North Stanly Friday at Mount Pleasant High School.
“It feels pretty good,” said Bulldogs coach Lavar Batts Sr. “We’ve been working pretty hard all year to accomplish these goals on our list.
“Goal No. 1 in our season was to win the East Lincoln Christmas tournament. Goal No. 2, to win the regular-season (championship). Goal No. 3, be the conference tournament champions. Now, on to the main goal, Goal No. 4, to cut down the nets in March (in the state championship final).”
Now posting a record of 22-3 overall, Jay M. Robinson’s three losses were by a total of nine points. The Bulldogs carry a seven-game winning streak into the state playoffs, which begin on Tuesday.
In the Maxpreps.com state rankings, Jay M. Robinson was ranked fourth among 2A West teams entering Friday’s game. The top three teams all had a stronger strength of schedule rating.
“I think Robinson is one of the top two or three in the West, without a doubt,” said North Stanly coach George Walker, a former head man at Concord and Mount Pleasant. “I don’t think we’re very far behind them.”
Noting Jay M. Robinson’s superior energy and physicality at the game’s onset, Walker was disappointed that the Comets dug a deep hole just 90 seconds into the game. The Bulldogs’ Zi’Kei Wheeler (16 points) opened the scoring with a 3-pointer with the help of Jaylan Jackson’s drive-and-dish from deep under the basket.
Steals by Wheeler and Jermaine Gray led to easy layups by Jackson and Gray and an early 7-0 Jay M. Robinson lead. A second coast-to-coast layin and a 3-pointer from the left corner helped Gray to an 11-point scoring barrage in the first quarter.
Coming out of the first break, Jay M. Robinson launched a 2-2-1 full-court press. North Stanly (19-7) beat it the first time, with Doug Smith finding Luke Cain open under the basket for a layup after a swift baseline cut.
The Comets’ next four possessions, however, turned into Bulldog steals by Gray (two), Wheeler, and Jackson. It led to an 11-0 Jay M. Robinson run and a 35-17 lead just over two minutes into the second quarter.
“It was very important,” said Gray, who scored a game- and career-high 31 points. “We came out firing, then fell off a little bit but kept it going to get the win.
“… I missed the second time we played (North Stanly). So I just wanted to come in and let my presence be known and help my team win doing whatever I could do.”
Gray’s second 3-pointer, with four seconds left in the second quarter, helped Jay M. Robinson take a 48-27 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs reached their biggest lead of 55-31 just over two minutes into the second half. They maintained a 23-point advantage on perhaps the most exciting play of the game about two minutes later.
Wheeler started it with a missed 3-pointer from the left corner but made every high school coach in America proud by following his own shot. Wheeler caught up with the loose ball near midcourt when he went low to the floor to bat it toward the outreached hands of Jackson.
Having lagged behind the cluster of players at the halfcourt circle, Daevin Hobbs (13 points, nine rebounds) received a pass from Jackson and threw down a rim-ringing dunk for a 58-35 lead. But it may have inspired North Stanly more than Jay M. Robinson.
Turning up its own defensive pressure, North Stanly scored nine straight points and trailed 62-47 going to the fourth quarter on Dyson Bell’s (14 point) three-pointer.
North Stanly came out of the break in its 2-2-1 press. After receiving the inbounds pass, Bulldogs guard Jamari Brooks got trapped between two defenders, and Batts Sr. immediately called a timeout.
“I tried to explain to the guys how to execute,” said Batts Sr., whose team was missing starting point guard Simarion Hughes due to a minor injury. “We went over everything. We knew they were going to come out and press. We didn’t execute the way I asked them. I got them refocused, and we handled it a little better.”
Behind the play of Jackson and Brooks, Jay M. Robinson made its adjustments and handled North Stanly’s pressure pretty well the rest of the game. The Comets never got closer than 11 points.
“They tried to speed us up,” said Jackson, who scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists. “They were down by a few points and wanted to get back into the game. We just had to be strong with the ball and get players in to the middle of the press and get layups and not take unnecessary shots.”
Smith led North Stanly with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
SCORING SUMMARY
North Stanly 15 12 20 18 -- 65
Jay M. Robinson 24 24 14 16 -- 78
NORTH STANLY – Harris 3, Poole 8, Dyson Bell 14, Hatley 6, J. Hill 6, Doug Smith 22, Cain 2, Covington 4