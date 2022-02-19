Noting Jay M. Robinson’s superior energy and physicality at the game’s onset, Walker was disappointed that the Comets dug a deep hole just 90 seconds into the game. The Bulldogs’ Zi’Kei Wheeler (16 points) opened the scoring with a 3-pointer with the help of Jaylan Jackson’s drive-and-dish from deep under the basket.

Steals by Wheeler and Jermaine Gray led to easy layups by Jackson and Gray and an early 7-0 Jay M. Robinson lead. A second coast-to-coast layin and a 3-pointer from the left corner helped Gray to an 11-point scoring barrage in the first quarter.

Coming out of the first break, Jay M. Robinson launched a 2-2-1 full-court press. North Stanly (19-7) beat it the first time, with Doug Smith finding Luke Cain open under the basket for a layup after a swift baseline cut.

The Comets’ next four possessions, however, turned into Bulldog steals by Gray (two), Wheeler, and Jackson. It led to an 11-0 Jay M. Robinson run and a 35-17 lead just over two minutes into the second quarter.

“It was very important,” said Gray, who scored a game- and career-high 31 points. “We came out firing, then fell off a little bit but kept it going to get the win.