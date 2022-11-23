BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulldogs overcome obstacles to beat Spiders to begin title defense

CONCORD – Spots of missed opportunities, sluggish play, and poor execution left both coaches dismissing their team’s performance to early-season growing pains, as Jay M. Robinson outlasted Concord, 67-57, in a non-conference boys high school basketball at the Spiders’ Charles E. Rimer Gymnasium Tuesday.

It was the Bulldogs’ first game since winning the 2A state championship last season. Three starters return from that team, so big things are expected in this encore season.

Jay M. Robinson (1-0) opened a 13-point lead against Concord but never landed a knockout punch to its Cabarrus County rival – a defining characteristic of many of its 2021-22 victories.

The Spiders (1-1) trimmed their deficit to 28-26 with under a minute in the first half, and they kept the margin to single digits through most of the third quarter. The Bulldogs invited a Concord comeback in the fourth quarter with missed field-goal attempts and empty trips to the free-throw line, but the Spiders couldn’t take advantage.

“We played horribly,” said Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts, Sr. “We had energy maybe the first two minutes (of the game). After that, (Concord) played stronger than us. They played with more intensity, more heart. We were just lucky to get out of here tonight. We weren’t ready today.”

Countered Concord coach Barrett Krueger, “It was shooting all around. No matter how you slice it, you gotta make shots. A lot of it, too, is (the Bulldogs) defensively. They get you hurried up and try to take you out of your offense, and we fell into that many times in the game. The looks were there. We got to the basket and got to the line. We just have to finish.”

Jay M. Robinson scored 13 of the game’s first 15 points, including London Roseman’s game-opening 3-pointer from the left wing, part of his 12-point night. Zi-Kei Wheeler (12 points) knocked in two step-back 3’s, and Roseman added a free throw for a 17-4 score: a 13-point lead matched two different times in the final quarter.

Concord chipped away, and when Jeremiah Howard retrieved his own blocked shot and heaved a pass forward to a hustling Brayden Blue (team-high 14 points) for a soft dunk as time expired, the Spiders pulled within 19-13 at the end of one quarter.

After Jermaine Gray’s 3-pointer extended the Bulldogs’ advantage to 24-15 early in the third period, Batts, Sr. called timeout to set up his team’s 2-2-1 full-court press: Jay M. Robinson’s signature submission hold in its state championship season.

Though the defensive pressure may have hurried Concord into some shot attempts, it didn’t force many turnovers. It was Jay M. Robinson that had a stretch of five turnovers on six possessions, including consecutive double-dribble calls, midway in the second period.

Meanwhile, a short Howard bank shot, a free throw from Justin Garland (eight rebounds), and a deep jumper from Jayden Beyan pulled the Spiders to within 28-26 with 39 seconds left in the first half.

“I felt as the game went on that we got better and better with (responding to the defensive pressure),” said Krueger. “We calmed ourselves down. That’s what I’m most proud of in the team: the fight … They didn’t let the game get away from them.”

Concord mixed up its defensive strategies as well, starting with a man-to-man but mixing in some match-up zone and 1-3-1 zone to “try to confuse them,” in Krueger’s words.

Daevin Hobbs (game-high 10 rebounds) scored six of his team-high 14 points in the third quarter, including a coast-to-coast layup featuring a behind-the-back dribble as he approached Concord’s lane, where he drew defensive contact. The Bulldogs led 49-41 entering the fourth quarter and extended its lead to 54-41 on Da’montre Harlee’s tip-in.

As the game got more physical, both teams had chances to improve their situations with visits to the free-throw line. Jay M. Robinson made eight foul shots in the quarter but missed six, including a stretch of five blanks inside the final 1 minute, 4 seconds of the game.

As the Bulldogs struggled to pull away, Concord struggled to close its gap. The Spiders were 2-of-8 shooting free throws in the last quarter and 6-of-16 on field goal attempts.

“(We had) horrible free-throw shooting, horrible layup-making, we had 25 turnovers,” added Batts, Sr. “We will be practicing early in the morning.”

Wheeler, a senior guard, had a slightly more positive assessment of his team’s season-opening performance.

“We have a lot of new guys coming in but also a lot of guys with experience,” he said. “This was our first try putting things together when it really mattered. It wasn’t bad. We just have to finish some things, but we’re definitely going to work on that. I think it’s the beginning of something good.”

Guard James Smith was instrumental in keeping the Spiders close, scoring 13 points, grabbing six rebounds, and registering seven steals.

Jay M. Robinson plays Cannon School on Friday in the Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Harding University High School. Concord plays host to Hickory Ridge next Tuesday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Jay M. Robinson 19 13 17 18 – 67

Concord 13 13 15 16 – 57

JAY M. ROBINSON – Zi’Kei Wheeler 12, Brooks 3, Parker 4, Harlee 4, Rowe 8, London Roseman 12, Jermaine Gray 10, Daevin Hobbs 14

CONCORD – Watts-Williams 2, James Smith 13, Brayden Blue 14, Rushmeyer 4, Beyan 2, Reddick 5, Crowder 2, Howard 8, Garland 7