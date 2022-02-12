BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulldogs send seniors out with a bang, while Tigers go home with disappointment

Wheeler did most of the damage during that ridiculous run, sinking two 3-pointers and adding a traditional three-point play. He scored all of his 14 points in the first half as Jay M. Robinson took a 48-23 lead to halftime.

“In the second quarter, I was really just trying to go out there and have fun,” said Wheeler, a junior shooting guard. “It was our Senior Night, and we had a lot of energy. I was just trying to go out there and make the best of it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bulldogs scored the first nine points of the third period to put the game out of reach. Batts Sr. enjoyed the night’s results and Senior Night festivities as much as any player or member of the coaching staff, but he couldn’t resist shaking his head in disappointment some in the second and third quarters.

“Free throws (seven misses out of 19 attempts) and their defensive discipline,” said Batts Sr. “I want us to stick to our principles, no matter what, every night. To see us kind of stray away is frustrating because we definitely have big goals, and we need to be peaking and doing all the right things at the right time heading into the conference tournament and state playoffs.”