BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulldogs send seniors out with a bang, while Tigers go home with disappointment

CONCORD – Every basketball player should have as much fun on Senior Night as Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Jay M. Robinson’s quintet of 12th graders did Friday.
An easy 81-45 victory over visiting Mount Pleasant provided closure to one of the team’s goals this season: an undefeated record in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference. But some of the Bulldogs’ players walked out of their home gym grinning from the satisfaction of finishing their regular season with some personal memories that may last a lifetime.
Andrew Jordan, Jak Kilzi, and Pierce Carter – normally reserves on this 2A state-championship-contending team – took full advantage of being inserted into the starting lineup as seniors often are during their last regular-season home game.
Jordan eclipsed his eight points with a game-high nine rebounds. Kilzi scored Jay M. Robinson’s first points of the game and just about brought the house down with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that closed the third quarter. And Carter strung together five points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer from the same spot as Kilzi’s with 27 seconds left on a running clock that was quickly closing out the game.
Kilzi and Carter both suffered serious injuries in the last year that shortened their final seasons.
“It was special,” said Kilzi. “After not getting to play almost a year because I tore my ACL, coming out this Senior Night and doing something like that, that buzzer-beating 3 was something else. It felt amazing.”
Said Carter, “It was very energetic, and it was a really good time and an amazing feeling to finally start with the seniors we’ve been playing with for four years here at Robinson. I messed up my ankle pretty bad and missed a couple months. It feels good to be back.”
Seniors Simarion Hughes and Jaylan Jackson, who are used to playing with the Bulldogs’ first five, filled out Friday’s starting lineup. Jackson scored a game-high 17 points, and Hughes – hampered by first-half foul trouble – rained in a 3-pointer in the final period for his only points.
Mount Pleasant (14-9 overall, 8-4 conference), which finished the regular season in third place, took advantage of the altered Jay M. Robinson (20-3, 12-0) starting lineup to play evenly with the Bulldogs for the game’s first four minutes.
Lawson Little’s 3-pointer tied the game 8-8 for the Tigers only a few seconds after Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts Sr. subbed in usual starters Daevin Hobbs, Zi’Kei Wheeler, and Jermaine Gray for the first time with 3:49 left in the first period. But the Bulldogs scored the next 19 points over the first and second quarters, building a 27-8 advantage and effectively ending any hope that Mount Pleasant had for winning the game.
Wheeler did most of the damage during that ridiculous run, sinking two 3-pointers and adding a traditional three-point play. He scored all of his 14 points in the first half as Jay M. Robinson took a 48-23 lead to halftime.
“In the second quarter, I was really just trying to go out there and have fun,” said Wheeler, a junior shooting guard. “It was our Senior Night, and we had a lot of energy. I was just trying to go out there and make the best of it.”
The Bulldogs scored the first nine points of the third period to put the game out of reach. Batts Sr. enjoyed the night’s results and Senior Night festivities as much as any player or member of the coaching staff, but he couldn’t resist shaking his head in disappointment some in the second and third quarters.
“Free throws (seven misses out of 19 attempts) and their defensive discipline,” said Batts Sr. “I want us to stick to our principles, no matter what, every night. To see us kind of stray away is frustrating because we definitely have big goals, and we need to be peaking and doing all the right things at the right time heading into the conference tournament and state playoffs.”
The Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference tournament will be held at Mount Pleasant starting Tuesday. Jay M. Robinson will receive a first-round bye in the seven-team tournament. The third-seeded Tigers will face sixth-seeded Union Academy.
After Friday’s loss, Mount Pleasant coach Jody Barbee reflected on how his team’s potential turned to pain this year.
“I would like to think what would have been had we had a full roster,” said Barbee, whose team was down two starters to injury. “You have Jack Pruitt sitting over there with a torn ACL since summertime. Then your second-leading scorer (Brady Duke) tears an ACL at Christmastime. I’d like to think that if we kept a healthy group, we would have really went out and competed.”
Jadon Carnes led the Tigers in their final regular-season game with 15 points and five rebounds. Easton Leonard chipped in with 14 points.
Jermaine Gray added 12 points for Jay M. Robinson.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 8 15 8 14 -- 45
Jay M. Robinson 17 31 25 8 -- 81
MOUNT PLEASANT – Easton Leonard 14, Barbee 2, Estep 3, Scott 2, Sheperis 2, Jadon Carnes 15, Little 7.
JAY M. ROBINSON – Hughes 3, Zi’Kei Wheeler 14, Jaylan Jackson 17, Brooks 9, Kilzi 5, Carter 5, Jermaine Gray 12, Jordan 8, Hobbs 8.