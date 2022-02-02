BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulldogs use turnovers and rebounds to put away Knights

CONCORD – Jay M. Robinson’s boys basketball team continued its reign of dominance in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference with an 88-29 win over Gray Stone Day on Tuesday evening.
After a shaky first quarter, the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Bulldogs (16-3 overall, 8-0 YVC) exploded for 29 points in each of the next two quarters, propelling them to the comfortable victory over the winless Knights (0-14, 0-9 YVC).
For a brief moment in the first quarter, it seemed as if an upset for the ages was brewing in the Jay M. Robinson Gymnasium.
The Knights got hot from outside, knocking down four 3-pointers and hanging tight with their gargantuan opponent.
“We did a horrible job in the first quarter defensively,” Bulldogs’ head coach Lavar Batts Sr. said. “We did not cover the edges that I wanted or stop dribble penetration. (Gray Stone Day) hit some open threes because we did a bad job of helping and keeping the point guard out of the middle of the floor.”
But as the hot shooting faded, so too did that moment of wonder. The Bulldogs caught fire themselves, displaying their dominance on both ends of the floor.
“The guys finally listened and executed the way I wanted them to,” Batts said. “They can sometimes have an issue with listening and locking into the task at hand. Once they see that it works, they start to believe in it.”
As the Bulldogs saw their offense catch fire, there was no shortage of points to go around. In fact, 11 different players scored for Jay M. Robinson on Tuesday, with Jermaine Gray leading the way with 24 points.
“We are a very good, deep team,” Batts said. “I think we can score with anyone in the state. Jermaine Gray is the glue to our team.”
Despite the loss, Knights’ head coach Jaquon Goldston’s spirit was undeterred. In what has been a winless season, he is making a point to find positives and keep his players’ heads from sinking too low.
“We just wanted to go out there and have fun,” Goldston said of his team’s mindset entering the tough contest. “Basketball is all about having fun.”
Beyond the laid-back outlook, Goldston found encouragement through his team’s start to the game.
“As a team, we showed we can compete at this level,” Goldston said. “This is a time for our guys to realize that our basketball ability is not capped.”
Goldston hopes his players’ belief in themselves will springboard them into that first win that has eluded them thus far.
They will have their next opportunity to find it Thursday when they face Wadesboro Anson on the road in a non-conference matchup.
The Bulldogs will be back in action Friday, as they host South Stanly in the next step on their quest to win the YVC title.
SCORING SUMMARY
Gray Stone Day 12 9 7 1 -- 29
Jay M. Robinson 17 29 29 13 -- 88
GRAY STONE DAY – Dobbins 9, Shafer 6, Jones 6, Sentilles 4, Wilkins 3, Arnez 1
JAY M. ROBINSON – Gray 24, Wheeler 11, Camp 9, Parker 9, Jackson 8, Brooks 7, Roseman 7, Hughes 5, Hobbs 4, Jordan 2, Kilzi 2