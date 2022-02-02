BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulldogs use turnovers and rebounds to put away Knights

CONCORD – Jay M. Robinson’s boys basketball team continued its reign of dominance in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference with an 88-29 win over Gray Stone Day on Tuesday evening.

After a shaky first quarter, the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Bulldogs (16-3 overall, 8-0 YVC) exploded for 29 points in each of the next two quarters, propelling them to the comfortable victory over the winless Knights (0-14, 0-9 YVC).

For a brief moment in the first quarter, it seemed as if an upset for the ages was brewing in the Jay M. Robinson Gymnasium.

The Knights got hot from outside, knocking down four 3-pointers and hanging tight with their gargantuan opponent.

“We did a horrible job in the first quarter defensively,” Bulldogs’ head coach Lavar Batts Sr. said. “We did not cover the edges that I wanted or stop dribble penetration. (Gray Stone Day) hit some open threes because we did a bad job of helping and keeping the point guard out of the middle of the floor.”

But as the hot shooting faded, so too did that moment of wonder. The Bulldogs caught fire themselves, displaying their dominance on both ends of the floor.