BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulls are balanced in quick-turnaround win over Mavericks

HARRISBURG – On Wednesday night, the extremely young Hickory Ridge boys basketball achieved something it had only done one previous time this season.

A winning streak.

The Ragin’ Bulls won their second consecutive game by defeating Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, 49-47, in Harrisburg.

Hickory Ridge was coming off a huge Greater Metro 4 Conference win over Lake Norman a night earlier and carried that momentum into Wednesday’s game, when the Bulls held early leads, sustained some Marvin Ridge surges, and still had enough at the finish to pull out the non-league affair.

Hickory Ridge’s other successful two-game stretch this season came in December, when it took down South Iredell and East Mecklenburg 11 days apart.

There wasn’t nearly as much of a break this time around, but Hickory Ridge’s underclassman-laden roster was up for the challenge.