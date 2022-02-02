BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulls end five-game skid by avenging loss to Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE – It was a breakthrough victory for the Hickory Ridge boys basketball team.

On Tuesday night, the Ragin’ Bulls ended a five-game losing skid emphatically by defeating Lake Norman, 82-72, on the road.

Hickory Ridge moved its overall record to 5-13 while moving its Greater Metro 4 Conference mark to 2-6.

The Bulls’ only other conference win had come against another five-win team, South Iredell. But they were able to climb out of the GMC cellar, now occupied by A.L. Brown, by taking down a respected Lake Norman squad (12-9, 3-5 in the league).

The Bulls avenged a four-point loss to the Wildcats earlier this season.

Hickory Ridge sophomore guard Miles Beard, who is the league’s top scorer at more than 20 points per game, put on another show Tuesday by pouring in 23 points.

Big man Luke Brigman controlled the interior for the Bulls by posting 20 points, while Caden Haywood’s rugged play resulted in 18 points. Also, heady point guard Kendal McDougald finished with 16 points, and Jalen Harris contributed five.