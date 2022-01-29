BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cabarrus County product Propst-Allison leads Providence Day past Cannon

Playing in front of many of his Cabarrus County family members, Propst-Allison had four assists and perhaps lulled Cannon School’s defense into believing he wasn’t much of an outside scoring threat. Of his three 3-pointers, including two in the second quarter, he was wide open on every one of them.

“At the beginning of the game, I started off with a little hesitation,” said Propst-Allison, who is the son of former A.L. Brown star athlete and NFL player Aundrae Allison.

“I wanted to just be more of a point guard and control the game and get my teammates open,” Propst-Allison continued. “But once I realized how the defense was playing me, my coach pulled me over. He trusts me, so he said they were backing off and to just shoot the ball … I just trusted my instincts.”

Providence Day’s first-year coach is Ron Johnson, who won a state championship during a four-year stint at Cannon School in the early 2000s. He too was glad to see some old friends in his first return to the school since 2008.

Boyd, one of Propst-Allison’s former Cox Mill teammates, played splendidly with a game-high 14 rebounds and scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second half. The super senior Nix led Cannon School with 22 points on four 3-pointers.