BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cardiac Cannon rallies late to knock off High Point Wesleyan

CONCORD – After losing an early lead, the Cannon Cougars boys basketball team used a fourth-quarter rally to squeeze by High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy on Tuesday night at Boswell Gym by a score of 65-58.

The Cougars (5-4) came out hot in the first quarter, dropping 22 points and taking a nine-point lead.

However, the Trojans (2-5) answered, leaning on the broad shoulders of senior center Luke Grace to rally into the lead in the second and third quarters.

During that time, the Cougars had little answer for Grace inside (he would finish with 17 points) while struggling to find their own offense. They would score a mere five points in the third quarter as the Trojans took a 46-43 lead into the fourth.

“When you are up 14 (points), then you are up eight, then you hit the brakes and have a little bit of a lull emotionally, it can take a little while to get back up,” Cannon head coach Che Roth said of his team’s mid-game slump. “We went for a while in the third quarter where we could not get a stop, and offensively we kept turning it over.”