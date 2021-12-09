BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cardiac Cannon rallies late to knock off High Point Wesleyan

CONCORD – After losing an early lead, the Cannon Cougars boys basketball team used a fourth-quarter rally to squeeze by High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy on Tuesday night at Boswell Gym by a score of 65-58.
The Cougars (5-4) came out hot in the first quarter, dropping 22 points and taking a nine-point lead.
However, the Trojans (2-5) answered, leaning on the broad shoulders of senior center Luke Grace to rally into the lead in the second and third quarters.
During that time, the Cougars had little answer for Grace inside (he would finish with 17 points) while struggling to find their own offense. They would score a mere five points in the third quarter as the Trojans took a 46-43 lead into the fourth.
“When you are up 14 (points), then you are up eight, then you hit the brakes and have a little bit of a lull emotionally, it can take a little while to get back up,” Cannon head coach Che Roth said of his team’s mid-game slump. “We went for a while in the third quarter where we could not get a stop, and offensively we kept turning it over.”
But with the game hanging in the balance, the Cougars turned to two seniors – DJ Nix and Karon Boyd – to carry them to victory.
Nix and Boyd carried much of the load on both ends of the floor, finishing the game with 24 and 15 points, respectively. Add on a couple of late free throws from freshman Isaiah Henry, and the Cougars were able to pull it out by outscoring the Trojans in the fourth quarter.
Henry finished the game with 11 points, and the Trojans found themselves unable to find Grace in the paint enough to keep pace with the Cougars’ offense.
All of it combined to equal a gutsy home win for the Cougars.
“We just hunkered down and got stops,” Roth said. “I think we were able to force some quick shots by speeding them up with our pressure. We finally got great first-shot defense where we could get rebounds and get out and run, which we love to do.”
Roth especially credited sophomore center Mason Hagedorn for his work defensively in the paint in the fourth quarter, limiting Grace’s impact.
“Our big guy Mason Hagedorn stepped up in the second half and really guarded (Grace) well,” Roth said. “Defensively, we had great ball pressure, and Mason did really well on the interior.”
The Cougars secured their second consecutive victory on Tuesday, and they will look to continue their momentum.
Their next opportunity to do so will come Friday when they stay home to take on Matthews Carmel Christian at Boswell Gym.
SCORING SUMMARY
Wesleyan 13 17 16 12 -- 58
Cannon 22 16 5 22 -- 65
WESLEYAN – Grace 17, McLamb 15, Parker 11, Dancy 6, Jackson 4, Stricklin 2
CANNON – Nix 24, Boyd 15, Henry 11, Claggett 7, Childress 5, Hagedorn 3