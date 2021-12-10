BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Carmel beats Cannon in matchup of last year’s state finalists

CONCORD – This past winter, it was the Cannon School boys basketball team that visited Matthews Carmel Christian and broke the home team’s heart by winning and walking away with a second straight state championship.
And although there was no title on the line, this time it was Carmel Christian that walked away feeling good after success on the Cougars’ home court.
In a rematch of last year’s 4A private-school state championship game, Carmel Christian defeated Cannon School. 73-54, at Boswell Gym.
DJ Nix led Cannon with 16 points, while Karon Boyd had 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Jay Claggett added 12 points.
After the non-conference loss, Cannon’s record now stands at 5-5 overall.