BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Carmel Christian defeats Eagles in meeting of undefeated champions

CHARLOTTE – The Concord Academy boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter but still came up short, as homestanding Carmel Christian took a 59-52 victory over the Eagles in what was a battle between two undefeated state champions with several prized recruits.

Concord Academy won the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A title last year, while Carmel Christian was the 4A champion.

The Eagles fell to 6-1 on the season, while the Cougars upped their record to 5-0.

Avion Pinner paced Concord Academy with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and JJ Moore also put on a strong performance with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Tate added 14 points for the Eagles.

Concord Academy trailed 31-18 at halftime and 44-32 going into the final period. The Eagles put up 20 points in the fourth quarter but didn’t have enough to overcome their double-digit deficit.

Jaeden Mustof and Bryce Cash had 14 points apiece for Carmel Christian.

The Eagles take the floor again Saturday against Augusta (Ga.) Christian in the Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Charlotte’s Harding University High School.