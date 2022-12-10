 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus hits century mark again while routing LKN Charter

12-11 CENTRAL CABARRUS-LAKE NORMAN CHARTER LOGO.JPG
Jemal Horton

CONCORD – Scoring 100 points in a game used to be a rare achievement for a high school basketball team.

For the Central Cabarrus boys, it’s starting to be considered just another Friday night.

The Vikings eclipsed the century mark for the fourth time this season and used a balanced effort to blow past Huntersville Lake Norman Charter, 101-52, at Coach Mason Court.

12-11 GAVIN BULLOCK.JPG

Bullock

Central Cabarrus moved its undefeated record to 7-0 overall, 2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

12-11 JAIDEN THOMPSON MUG.JPG

Thompson

While they took their season tally to four, Friday marked the second time in a row that the Vikings have scored at least 100 points in a game, and they scored 94 in another.

Senior Gavin Bullock led an attack that saw several Vikings contribute, scoring 19 points with four assists. Classmate Jaiden Thompson filled out the boxscore with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Additionally, junior center DJ Kent had a well-rounded performance of 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Adriel Miller contributed 12 points for the Vikings, while Carson Daniel put up 10 points, eight assists and seven steals. Chase Daniel had nine points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Central Cabarrus has another SPC game on Tuesday when it travels to Northwest Cabarrus.

