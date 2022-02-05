BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chargers fill up the scorebook in home win over Wonders

CONCORD – This was a day that the Cox Mill boys basketball team REALLY spread wealth.
In a game which all but one Charger who touched the floor scored – 12, to be exact – Cox Mill posted a 78-46 home victory over A.L. Brown Saturday afternoon.
It was the Chargers’ second win over A.L. Brown this season.
The game was played mere hours after both schools had registered key Greater Metro 4 Conference wins, as Cox Mill beat Lake Norman and A.L. Brown toppled South Iredell late Friday night.
The Chargers, obviously, didn’t show any signs of fatigue, especially since so many different athletes were able to see game action – and the bottom of the nets.
Senior Marcus Morgan (15 points) and junior Chandler Conrad (13 points) were the Chargers’ highest scorers, but this was a night in which several Cox Mill players neared double digits.
CJ Wilson, Jack Walter and Jace Ramirez each had nine points, while Rasheed Baldwin finished with eight.
Defense was a major factor for the Chargers, as A.L. Brown struggled to get clean looks at the hoop, but Cox Mill was also aided by some strong performances at the free-throw line. For instance, Jack Walter was 6-for-6, while Conrad went 4-for-4 and Ramirez 5-for-6.
Xavier Chambers scored 11 points for the Wonders, while Emari Russell and Quinton Hoskie had seven apiece.
The Chargers pushed their overall record to 15-6, which includes a 9-1 mark in the GMC, where they are in a first-place tie with Mooresville going into the final week of the regular season.
Although Friday night’s win over South Iredell had allowed the Wonders to end a 10-game losing skid, A.L. Brown is 2-17 overall, 2-8 in the league after their second defeat to the Chargers.
Cox Mill plays its next game at Hickory Ridge on Tuesday, and A.L. Brown goes to Mooresville that same night.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 8 11 11 16 – 46
Cox Mill 16 23 22 17 – 78
A.L. BROWN – Watkins 2, Xavier Chambers 11, Lowery 5, J. Chambers 3, Russell 7, Hoskie 7, Reaves 5, Anthony 6
COX MILL – Wilson 9, Baldwin 8, Myles Morgan 3, Marcus Morgan 15, D. Walter 2, Harris 4, Goodwin 2, J. Walter 9, Pacetti 1, Johnson 4, Chandler Conrad 13, Ramirez 9