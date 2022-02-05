BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chargers fill up the scorebook in home win over Wonders

CONCORD – This was a day that the Cox Mill boys basketball team REALLY spread wealth.

In a game which all but one Charger who touched the floor scored – 12, to be exact – Cox Mill posted a 78-46 home victory over A.L. Brown Saturday afternoon.

It was the Chargers’ second win over A.L. Brown this season.

The game was played mere hours after both schools had registered key Greater Metro 4 Conference wins, as Cox Mill beat Lake Norman and A.L. Brown toppled South Iredell late Friday night.

The Chargers, obviously, didn’t show any signs of fatigue, especially since so many different athletes were able to see game action – and the bottom of the nets.

Senior Marcus Morgan (15 points) and junior Chandler Conrad (13 points) were the Chargers’ highest scorers, but this was a night in which several Cox Mill players neared double digits.

CJ Wilson, Jack Walter and Jace Ramirez each had nine points, while Rasheed Baldwin finished with eight.