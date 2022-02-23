BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chargers show their mettle in pressure-packed win over Mallard Creek

CONCORD – The louder the cheers in Cox Mill’s gym grew, the harder Ty Johnson’s hard-bottomed shoes clanged against floor.
Both, at times, were deafening.
But by night’s end, calmness at Cox Mill had been restored, and Johnson was standing in the hallways in his stocking feet with the peace of mind that his boys basketball team had survived a tough, 70-67 decision over upstart Charlotte Mallard Creek in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs Tuesday.
Survival was indeed the key on this night, as the Chargers had to overcome several spirited runs by Mallard Creek, length and athleticism by the opposition on the inside, and the Curry-esque shooting of Maverick freshman Jalyn Connor.
Ultimately, eighth-seeded Cox Mill (19-7) was able to sustain each blow and fight its way into the second round, setting up another home game against Greater Metro 4 Conference rival Mooresville on Thursday.
Cox Mill and the Blue Devils split two games earlier this season, and it took an act of sheer will, along with skill, for the Chargers to advance to the next stage.
The 25th-seeded Mavericks (13-12) made sure of that.
But Johnson, shoes in hand, spoking glowingly about how his team withstood the opponent’s push.
“Our guys just did a really good job of taking punches and throwing punches and not stopping throwing punches,” Johnson said. “(The Mavericks) went on a big run in the first half, and we challenged (our players) at the half, (saying). ‘You’ve got to keep throwing punches, you can’t just stop when they’re throwing punches,’ and our guys just did a really good job of responding to every run they had.”
The Chargers looked to be establishing some control in the first quarter, but then the first Mallard Creek surge came. It started when Connor, who seemed to be shooting from the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg county line rather than the 30-point line, sank his first trey, pulling the Mavericks within a point, 13-12.
Connor would score five more points, including another 3, as part of a 14-2 tear to give Mallard Creek a 23-15 edge.
But then, as Johnson said, the Chargers did some punching of their own.
Chandler Conrad, Rasheed Baldwin, Marcus Morgan and Titus Ivy each played a role offensively to tie the score at 28 with 1 minute, 59 seconds to go in the first half.
Although the Mavericks answered quickly with five points to take the lead, Baldwin brought the Cox Mill fans to their feet with a strong move to the basket for a layup that coincided with an official’s whistle calling a Mallard Creek foul with 7.4 seconds to go in the period.
Baldwin wasn’t able to convert the three-point play, but the Chargers clearly had momentum.
That is until the Mavericks worked the ball up the floor as the clock wound down and Connor swished another deep 3 from the corner to take Mallard Creek into the locker room ahead, 36-30, and the pendulum of momentum back in its favor.
It was time for some halftime adjustments, and besides imploring his players to defend “County Line” Connor beyond the 3-point line, Johnson encouraged the Chargers to alter how they were going about their own business on offense: No more isolation plays.
It worked for a while.
Despite Isaiah Sutherland’s opening layup to give the Mavericks an eight-point edge, its biggest lead of the game, Cox Mill began to rally.
It started with a Morgan putback, and then Baldwin started heating up from deep, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers, with the second one putting the Chargers out in front, 39-38, with 5:20 remaining in the period.
However, it only last about seven seconds, as “County Line” drained another long 3-pointer, putting the Mavericks ahead again.
Cox Mill struck back again, with Conrad hitting a 3-pointer and Morgan fearlessly driving into the paint and scoring over the 6-foot-9 Sutherland, and suddenly the Chargers held a 44-40 lead.
But then “County Line” hit his deepest shot yet, pumping in a 3-pointer with his heel on the Cox Mill logo – not too far from halfcourt.
Unfazed, on the next trip down the floor, Cox Mill’s CJ Wilson was able to set his feet, and he, too, knocked down a 3.
The Cox Mill fans went wild about their team’s 47-44 lead, and the Chargers ended the quarter ahead, 51-50.
The Chargers had a few hiccups in the fourth quarter, and they stemmed from Mallard Creek’s full-court pressure defense. In the final two minutes, Cox Mill committed four turnovers as it held onto narrow leads. Fortunately, for the Chargers, Morgan had a three-point play and Baldwin sank a pair of free throws with 13.8 seconds left to secure the win.
“I think it was just nerves of a young team,” Johnson said of the late turnovers. “We graduated eight last year, so it was the first playoff game for 75 percent of the roster. It was just about overcoming those nerves.
“I think we settled down and stopped trying to dribble through (the press but) pass through it. We weren’t just standing and watching; we were flashing to the ball. I think we just settled down, kind of like we did at halftime. We just got back in the moment and didn’t let the moment get too big and took it one possession at a time.”
Although the fourth quarter remained nip-and-tuck, a big reason the Chargers were able to keep the Mavericks at bay was because “County Line” had just one point in the period.
Johnson, who did most of his stomping to emphasize defensive calls after his team scored, said the change was because the Chargers began playing the correct scheme to contain the sharpshooter.
“We went to a zone, just so we could locate and hand (Connor) off better,” Johnson explained. “I think the (3-pointers) he got in the second half, they were beyond the volleyball line. They were far out.
“We just made his looks harder and harder. We said, ‘We have to go zone, that we way we can guard him with five people. Because clearly one guy wasn’t guarding him very well.
He hit five 3’s before we went zone, and then when we went zone, he didn’t hit one the rest of the game.”
Connor finished with a team-high 18 points and was followed by Sutherland’s 15 and Bryson Davis’ 11.
Connor wasn’t the only player hot from deep on this night.
Baldwin, a 6-4 senior guard, also hit five 3-pointers, pacing Cox Mill with 21 points.
Titus Ivy, still shaking off the effects of an injury that plagued him all last season and was re-aggravated this year, added 16 points, while Morgan had 12 and Conrad 10.
Baldwin said the Chargers wouldn’t be moving on if they all hadn’t come together against an upset-minded opponent.
“This was big,” Baldwin said. “We’ve been facing adversity all year with injuries and things like that, so it’s good to get a big-time win, especially at home. We get to play another one Thursday, so it’s awesome. I didn’t want to go out in the first round.
“It was real tough. We faced adversity, but we fought back. The home crowd was with us, so it was a big win for us tonight.
The overall difference was our chemistry on the court. We’ve been preaching culture all year, and we stuck by it. That’s what really got us through.”
Now, the Chargers look forward to Thursday’s meeting with Mooresville (21-3), which finished one game behind regular-season Cox Mill in the GMC standings.
Although Johnson could’ve done without the extra heart palpitations Tuesday night, he believes it was good his team experienced such a pressure-packed game in the first round of the playoffs.
He expects things to be that way moving forward.
“Nothing’s easy in the postseason,” Johnson said. “For us, we played a tough postseason game with a packed house on the road last week at the conference tournament (vs. Lake Norman). We dropped that, and now we respond. We pulled a game out. We had the same situation – up, one or two possessions with a minute-and-a-half to go, and (the opponent makes) a run. But this time, we find a way to pull it out.
“That’s a lot of growth in one week for us, and that’s the biggest thing for us. We grew so much, we grew from that loss, and we can finish those games now. Now, when we get in those situations, it’s not going to be new for us.”
Or his shoes.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mallard Creek 17 19 14 17 -- 67
Cox Mill 15 15 21 19 -- 70
MALLARD CREEK – Cunningham 7, Ross 5, Johnson 3, Moore 3, Bryson Davis 11, Hawkins 5, Isaiah Sutherland 15, Jalyn Connor 18
COX MILL – Wilson 8, Rasheed Baldwin 21, Titus Ivy 16, Marcus Morgan 12, Harris 3, Chandler Conrad 10