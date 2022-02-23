BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chargers show their mettle in pressure-packed win over Mallard Creek

Baldwin said the Chargers wouldn’t be moving on if they all hadn’t come together against an upset-minded opponent.

“This was big,” Baldwin said. “We’ve been facing adversity all year with injuries and things like that, so it’s good to get a big-time win, especially at home. We get to play another one Thursday, so it’s awesome. I didn’t want to go out in the first round.

“It was real tough. We faced adversity, but we fought back. The home crowd was with us, so it was a big win for us tonight.

The overall difference was our chemistry on the court. We’ve been preaching culture all year, and we stuck by it. That’s what really got us through.”

Now, the Chargers look forward to Thursday’s meeting with Mooresville (21-3), which finished one game behind regular-season Cox Mill in the GMC standings.

Although Johnson could’ve done without the extra heart palpitations Tuesday night, he believes it was good his team experienced such a pressure-packed game in the first round of the playoffs.

He expects things to be that way moving forward.