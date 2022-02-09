BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chargers survive OT road scare from Ragin’ Bulls

HARRISBURG – The Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Cox Mill boys basketball team narrowly avoided disaster Tuesday, beating homestanding Hickory Ridge in overtime by a score of 56-55.
The Chargers (16-6 oveall, 10-1 Greater Metro 4 Conference) saw one of its toughest GMC matchups to date, as the Ragin’ Bulls (6-14, 2-7 GMC) did all they could to try and pull off the upset.
The Ragin’ Bulls took the lead with just over a minute to play, thanks to a Miles Beard lay-in.
With his team on the ropes, 5-foot-9 CJ Wilson reached through the trees to scoop up an offensive rebound for Cox Mill with 10 seconds to play. He would get fouled and knock down both free throws, sending the game to overtime.
In OT, it was Wilson’s time to shine as he scored five of the Chargers’ seven points, leading them to the one-point victory.
Beard would lead all scorers with 27 points, and he was joined by Luke Brigman (19 points) in carrying the scoring load for Hickory Ridge.
Wilson was the Chargers’ leading scorer, followed by Rasheed Baldwin and Chandler Conrad, who each scored 10.
Hickory Ridge head coach Scott Fortune was saddened by the end result but did not hesitate to express his pride in his team.
“We could beat anybody in this conference,” Fortune said. “We are just a young team. We are learning. We are growing. We are getting better.”
In Fortune’s eyes, what held his team back from earning the victory was a failure to execute enough winning plays when the game was on the line – a lesson he is confident his players will learn well.
“I thought we had several opportunities to win the game down the stretch, and we just did not make the right play,” Fortune said. “We missed a couple blockouts and rebounds down the stretch. We had some key turnovers against (the Chargers’) defense. They just made more plays than us when it counted.”
In looking at the makeup of Hickory Ridge compared to the Chargers, Fortune – and Cox Mill head coach Ty Johnson, too, for that matter – sees a clear difference in style of play.
Both coaches noted that the Ragin’ Bulls are a bigger team that plays at a slower pace, while the Chargers are smaller and try to push the tempo.
Fortune’s plan of attack was to use his team’s size to its advantage and keep everything moving slowly.
Johnson believes this did a lot to hurt his team’s offensive flow.
“(Fortune) has got these guys playing great basketball at the right time.” Johnson said. “They did a really good job of making us earn possessions. They had a good game plan, and they did a good job in the second half of making it their pace.”
As the Chargers have done most of the season, they made just enough winning plays to find victory. Johnson was pleased with his team doing what it took to get a win against what he sees as a very underrated Hickory Ridge squad.
“Our guys just made plays when we needed to make plays,” Johnson said. “We did a good job gang rebounding with our guards.”
The Chargers – who are tied for first place in the GMC – have two more games on their schedule: a non-conference matchup with Mint Hill Independence on Wednesday, followed by their final conference game against South Iredell on Friday.
If they defeat the Vikings, the Chargers will clinch a share of the GMC regular-season title.
The Ragin’ Bulls will have three more opportunities this week to build momentum heading into the GMC tournament. Their first will come Wednesday against A.L. Brown.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 15 19 7 8 7 -- 56
Hickory Ridge 14 16 7 12 6 -- 55
COX MILL – Wilson 17, Baldwin 10, Conrad 10, Morgan 8, Ramirez 4, Goodwin 3, Harris 2, Dunn 1,