BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chargers survive OT road scare from Ragin’ Bulls

“We could beat anybody in this conference,” Fortune said. “We are just a young team. We are learning. We are growing. We are getting better.”

In Fortune’s eyes, what held his team back from earning the victory was a failure to execute enough winning plays when the game was on the line – a lesson he is confident his players will learn well.

“I thought we had several opportunities to win the game down the stretch, and we just did not make the right play,” Fortune said. “We missed a couple blockouts and rebounds down the stretch. We had some key turnovers against (the Chargers’) defense. They just made more plays than us when it counted.”

In looking at the makeup of Hickory Ridge compared to the Chargers, Fortune – and Cox Mill head coach Ty Johnson, too, for that matter – sees a clear difference in style of play.

Both coaches noted that the Ragin’ Bulls are a bigger team that plays at a slower pace, while the Chargers are smaller and try to push the tempo.

Fortune’s plan of attack was to use his team’s size to its advantage and keep everything moving slowly.

Johnson believes this did a lot to hurt his team’s offensive flow.