 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chargers’ Wilson headlines Cabarrus' Greater Metro 4 all-conference picks
0 Comments

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chargers’ Wilson headlines Cabarrus' Greater Metro 4 all-conference picks

  • Updated
  • 0
The Boys Cox Mill Chargers defeated the Lake Norman Wildcats 63-58 on Friday Night.

Cox Mill senior guard CJ Wilson is the Greater Metro 4 Conference's Defensive Player of the Year.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – League champion Cox Mill led the way by having four boys basketball players named to the Greater Metro 4 all-conference team, including the top defensive player.

Senior point guard CJ Wilson was named the GMC 2021-22 Boys Defensive Player of the Year and played a vital role in the Chargers’ run to the inaugural conference championship as well as the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Wilson averaged 2.1 steals per game while also leading the Chargers in scoring (15.8 points) and, despite standing just 5-foot-9 height, ranking second in rebounding (5.8).

The other Cox Mill players to earn all-conference were senior guards Rasheed Baldwin (10.8 points) and Marcus Morgan (7.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4,0 assists), and freshman guard Sean Dunn (9.0 points, 3.8 assists).

Four other players from schools with Cabarrus County ties also landed spots on the all-league team: A.L. Brown’s Xavier Chambers, a sophomore guard who led the Wonders in scoring (11.6 points per game); Hickory Ridge’s dynamic sophomore guard Miles Beard, who was the GMC’s second-leading scorer at nearly 20 points per game; West Cabarrus’ athletic senior Josh Harris, who was one of the league’s leading rebounders (7.1 per game) and shot blockers (1.1) at just 6 feet 2; and fellow Wolverine Trey Minard, a junior who was both a fierce defender and his team’s top scorer (12.9 points).

The rest of the all-conference team included Mooresville’s KC Shaw, Christian Herring and Dane Stewart; Lake Norman’s Cole Callaway; and South Iredell’s MJ Chambers.

Shaw was named the league’s offensive player of the year, while Mooresville’s Armard Moore was chosen as coach of the year.

    

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Striking contracts on display where these two rivers converge in Switzerland

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts