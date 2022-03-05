BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chargers’ Wilson headlines Cabarrus' Greater Metro 4 all-conference picks

CONCORD – League champion Cox Mill led the way by having four boys basketball players named to the Greater Metro 4 all-conference team, including the top defensive player.

Senior point guard CJ Wilson was named the GMC 2021-22 Boys Defensive Player of the Year and played a vital role in the Chargers’ run to the inaugural conference championship as well as the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Wilson averaged 2.1 steals per game while also leading the Chargers in scoring (15.8 points) and, despite standing just 5-foot-9 height, ranking second in rebounding (5.8).

The other Cox Mill players to earn all-conference were senior guards Rasheed Baldwin (10.8 points) and Marcus Morgan (7.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4,0 assists), and freshman guard Sean Dunn (9.0 points, 3.8 assists).