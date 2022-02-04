BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy closes the regular season with five straight victories

CONCORD – The Concord Academy boys basketball team completed a season sweep over SouthLake Christian Academy and won its fifth-game in a row in the process, downing the Huntersville team, 63-49, at home Friday.

Concord Academy closed the regular season in impressive fashion and now prepares for next week’s Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament.

Concord Academy improves its overall record to 13-15 and is 8-4 in the MAC, where it finished in third place in the standings.

Concord Academy held a 30-21 lead at halftime Friday and then broke open the game in the third quarter by putting up 26 points to create the adequate separation necessary to hold on for the win.

Sophomore Kany Tchanda had a strong night for Concord Academy, scoring 21 points and completing his double-double with 12 rebounds while adding a blocked shot. Senior guard DJ Cuttino filled out the boxscore with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.

The rest of Concord Academy’s scoring was done by Jayden Munson (10 points), Noah Van Bibber (eight), Tucker Johnson (six), Carson Cooke (two) and Albert Diarra (two).

Mica Handlogten had 17 points to lead SouthLake Christian, and Maddon Watson had 14.