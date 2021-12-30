 Skip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy ends four-game slide by topping Georgia team
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy ends four-game slide by topping Georgia team

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – The Concord Academy boys basketball team took a slim lead early and steadily built on it as the game progressed and eventually took a 68-45 victory over Georgia’s Roswell High School Wednesday.

The Eagles were led by Noah Van Bibber’s 19 points, while sophomore Kany Tchanda added 13 and was named to the all-tournament team at The Battle at The Villages event in Florida.

Serg Cvetkovic added 12 points for Concord Academy, while DJ Cuttino had seven and Carson Cooke 12.

For the Eagles, who improved to 6-12 on the season, the win ended a four-game losing streak.

Concord Academy next plays at home against Indian Trail Metrolina Christian on Jan. 3.

