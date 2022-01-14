BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy holds on for win over High Point Christian

HIGH POINT – Senior post player Tucker Johnson turned in a strong overall performance, and the Concord Academy boys basketball team held on for a hard-fought 49-44 victory at High Point Christian Academy Thursday night.

Concord Academy held a 29-23 lead at halftime, and while High Point Christian had the scoring advantage in the second half, it wasn’t enough to make up the difference.

The 6-foot-5 Johnson registered team highs of 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to help the Eagles escape with the non-conference victory.

Concord Academy improved to 8-12 overall, while its Metrolina Athletic Conference record remained at 3-2 entering Friday’s home game against league foe Gaston Day (16-1, 5-0 MAC).

DJ Cuttino had nine points, seven assists and six rebounds for Concord Academy, while Sergei Cvetkovic added 10 points, Jayden Muston nine and Magnus Swinger five.