 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy holds on for win over High Point Christian
0 Comments

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy holds on for win over High Point Christian

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
01-16 TUCKER JOHNSON

Tucker Johnson, seen in this file photo, had a big night during Concord Academy's win at High Point Christian.

 LESTER BARNES, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

HIGH POINT – Senior post player Tucker Johnson turned in a strong overall performance, and the Concord Academy boys basketball team held on for a hard-fought 49-44 victory at High Point Christian Academy Thursday night.

Concord Academy held a 29-23 lead at halftime, and while High Point Christian had the scoring advantage in the second half, it wasn’t enough to make up the difference.

The 6-foot-5 Johnson registered team highs of 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to help the Eagles escape with the non-conference victory.

Concord Academy improved to 8-12 overall, while its Metrolina Athletic Conference record remained at 3-2 entering Friday’s home game against league foe Gaston Day (16-1, 5-0 MAC).

DJ Cuttino had nine points, seven assists and six rebounds for Concord Academy, while Sergei Cvetkovic added 10 points, Jayden Muston nine and Magnus Swinger five.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Nancy Pelosi retire this year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts