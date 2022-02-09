BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy keeps hot streak going, advancing to Round 2 of MAC tourney

CONCORD – Superb marksmanship by the home team and lackluster shooting by the visitors defined the final minutes of Concord Academy’s 80-64 win over Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy in the first round of the Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday.
But one particular offensive possession featuring acts of athleticism and desperation set the third-seeded Eagles on a victorious path at a time when the Warriors were making a move to erase a double-digit deficit.
After having lost more than half of a 12-point advantage over the course of the first five-and-a-half minutes of the fourth quarter, D.J. Cuttino, Noah Van Bibber, and Magnus Swinger partnered to redirect Concord Academy’s destiny.
With the Eagles (14-15 overall) leading 67-61, the point guard Cuttino grabbed a defensive rebound and headed up court. He passed to Van Bibber on his right, who hurried a pass to Swinger, who was filling the fastbreak lane on the left.
Swinger tracked down the errant pass in the corner and thrust a pass toward midcourt as he propelled out of bounds. Cuttino leaped high over a defender to maintain possession and quickly skipped a pass to Van Bibber, who was wide open close to the basket.
Van Bibber was determined to dunk, but he altered his release due to a physical oncoming defensive challenge. The ball slid off his fingers through the rim for a 69-61 advantage, sparking a 14-3 Eagles’ run to close out the game and extend their winning streak to six games.
“It was a big play,” said Concord Academy coach Frank Cantadore, whose team swept three games from Metrolina Christian Academy this season. “It was a momentum changer.
“Metrolina probably thought they had three or four steals in that possession. Our guys fought hard to keep the ball and keep it in bounds. Those are things we’ve gotten better with as the season progresses.”
After that exchange, Metrolina Christian Academy (14-16) went full fouling mode and sent Concord Academy to the free throw line 13 times over the final 1:07 without allowing the Eagles to attempt a field goal. Concord Academy made 11 of those attempts to pull away, while the Warriors missed nine of their final 10 field goal attempts.
Eighteen of the Eagles’ 25 fourth-quarter points were scored at the charity stripe. For the game, Concord Academy made 23 of 27 free throw attempts (85 percent), while Metrolina Christian Academy shot only two free throws in the game, making one.
“It was big,” said Cantadore. “We needed to hit some shots. We knocked them down. Metrolina’s a really good team … I knew it would be a dogfight out here. They run a methodical offense. When they’re hitting shots, they’re tough, and they shot at a very high percentage tonight. I’m proud of our guys fighting through that.”
The Warriors’ solid outside shooting kept them in the game until late. Daylon Houston, who scored a game-high 27 points with the help of seven 3-pointers, made his first three attempts from beyond the arc.
Metrolina Christian Academy made 14 of 26 field goal attempts in the first half. The teams combined for 14 3-pointers in the first two quarters, with Houston leading the Warriors while Kany Tchanda (three) and Cuttino (two) paced the Eagles.
“I’ve tried to improve myself,” said the 6-foot-9 Tchanda, who also had a team-high nine rebounds. “I screen for him (Cuttino), and he passes me the ball so I can do (well).”
Cuttino finished with 12 assists, but there was no need for him to distribute the ball in the second quarter. He scored 14 of his 16 points in the period, making all five of his field goal attempts and adding a pair of free throws.
“For me, it’s about whatever the team needs,” said Cuttino, a senior. “If they need a bucket, I’m gonna go get that. If they need me to lead, that’s what I do. Mainly in the second half I was controlling the game. (Metrolina Christian Academy) was making a little run. I just had to control the game and make sure all of my guys were composed.”
After playing zone defenses in the first half, each team’s superior shooting forced its opponent to depend on man-to-man coverage in the second half. Tchanda, who scored 15 first-half points, mostly on the perimeter, camped out on the low block in the second half, scoring nine more points either in the paint or on free throws.
Van Bibber, Concord Academy’s leading scorer, had a quiet first half but tallied 14 of his 19 points after halftime. Metrolina Christian’s Michael Wilson Jr. had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Concord Academy will travel to second-seeded Charlotte Northside Christian Academy on Thursday in the tournament semifinals. Northside Christian Academy won both regular-season games by margins of three and four points.
SCORING SUMMARY
Metrolina Christian 18 18 13 15 -- 64
Concord Academy 19 25 11 25 -- 80
METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Clark 3, Harrist 9, McIntyre 9, Daylon Houston 27, Deluca 4, Crumbie 7, Wilson, Jr. 5.
CONCORD ACADEMY – Cooke 4, Munson 9, Johnson 4, Cvetkovic 3, Noah Van Bibber 19, D.J. Cuttino 16, Kany Tchanda 24, Swinger 1.