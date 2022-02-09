BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy keeps hot streak going, advancing to Round 2 of MAC tourney

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors’ solid outside shooting kept them in the game until late. Daylon Houston, who scored a game-high 27 points with the help of seven 3-pointers, made his first three attempts from beyond the arc.

Metrolina Christian Academy made 14 of 26 field goal attempts in the first half. The teams combined for 14 3-pointers in the first two quarters, with Houston leading the Warriors while Kany Tchanda (three) and Cuttino (two) paced the Eagles.

“I’ve tried to improve myself,” said the 6-foot-9 Tchanda, who also had a team-high nine rebounds. “I screen for him (Cuttino), and he passes me the ball so I can do (well).”

Cuttino finished with 12 assists, but there was no need for him to distribute the ball in the second quarter. He scored 14 of his 16 points in the period, making all five of his field goal attempts and adding a pair of free throws.

“For me, it’s about whatever the team needs,” said Cuttino, a senior. “If they need a bucket, I’m gonna go get that. If they need me to lead, that’s what I do. Mainly in the second half I was controlling the game. (Metrolina Christian Academy) was making a little run. I just had to control the game and make sure all of my guys were composed.”