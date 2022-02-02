BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy keeps streak alive by defeating Gaston Christian

GASTONIA – The Concord Academy boys basketball team is streaking.

In a clean way.

The Eagles reeled off their fourth victory in a row Tuesday night by downing Gaston Christian on the road, 65-54, in a Metrolina Athletic Conference game.

Concord Academy is playing a strong brand of basketball as it winds down the regular season, posting all but one of its four consecutive conference victories by double digits.

The Eagles (12-15 overall, 7-4 MAC) sit in third place in the standings with only Friday’s home game against Huntersville SouthLake Christian left in the regular season.

As has been the case during this latest surge, the Eagles received major contributions from multiple players Tuesday night, with junior guard Noah Van Bibber tickling the twine for 20 points while controlling the boards with 11 rebounds.

DJ Cuttino pumped in 17 points and collected six steals; Jayden Munson totaled 12 points, five rebounds and four steals; and Kany Tchanda had 13 points and six rebounds.

Other scorers for the Eagles included Magnus Swinger (two points) and Albert Diarra (one).

Jahseem Felton led Gaston Christian – which fell to 10-12, 5-5 MAC – with 15 points.