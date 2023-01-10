 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy picks up MAC win over Huntersville squad

02-07 CONCORD ACADEMY-SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN LOGOS

CONCORD – The Concord Academy boys basketball team became the first Cabarrus County squad to reach the 20-win mark, as the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Eagles defeated Huntersville SouthLake Christian, 73-55, at home Tuesday night.

Concord Academy is now 20-4 overall and 6-1 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference. SouthLake Christian is 7-16, 0-7.

Senior forward Avion Pinner led the way for Concord Academy by filling out the boxscore with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

Sharp-shooting sophomore guard Jake Benham fired in 14 points, while senior guard Isaiah Tate tallied 13 and fellow senior guard Carson Cooke hit 11.

Junior guard JJ Moore had eight points, 10 assists and three steals. The rest of Concord Academy’s scoring came from Reuben Potter (three) and Sergej Cvetkovic and Petar Asceric (two apiece).

SouthLake Christian was paced by Nick Davy’s 19 points, Andrija Brzovic’s 11 and Christian Monroe’s 10.

Concord Academy plays host to Gaston Day on Friday, and SouthLake Christian goes to Charlotte to face Hickory Grove Baptist.

This comet will appear for the first time in 50,000 years

