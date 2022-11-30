BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy stars come out in win over Gaston Day

GASTONIA – The Concord Academy boys basketball team took control of the game early, then staved off a second-half Gaston Day rally to post a 63-52 road victory over the Spartans.

The Eagles (8-1 overall, 1-0 Metrolina Athletic Conference) were led by highly touted junior guard JJ Moore, who had 17 points, while senior forward Avion Pinner added 15 points and seven assists.

The 5-foot-10 Moore, who played at Denver’s Lincoln Charter School last season, is listed as the eighth-best point guard in North Carolina’s high school Class of 2024, according to www.bigshots.net. The 6-8 Pinner is ranked fourth among Class of 2023 small forwards.

Concord Academy burst out to a 23-8 advantage in the first quarter and led 38-23 at halftime. However, the Eagles scored just 25 points the rest of the way as they won their second consecutive game since a loss to national ranked Matthews Carmel Christian.

Isaiah Tate – who’s ranked eighth in the Class of 2023 by bigshots.net – had nine points for the Eagles. The other Concord Academy scorers included Magnus Swinger and Winthrop University commit Noah Van Bibber (five points apiece), Serg Cvetkovic (four), Jake Benhan and Carson Cooke (three each), and Petar Asceric (two).

Gaston Day was led by Evan Montanari’s 19 points.

Concord Academy plays host to Rock Hill’s Westminster Catawba Christian on Friday.