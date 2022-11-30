BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord edges Hickory Ridge in non-conference battle

CONCORD – In a game that stayed tight for most of the night, the Concord boys basketball squeaked past Hickory Ridge, 62-60, at Coach Bo Court at Charles E. Rimer Gymnasium Tuesday.

The Spiders moved their record to 2-1, while the Ragin’ Bulls fell to 1-3.

Concord benefitted greatly from the senior combo of Brayden Blue and James Smith. Blue led all scorers with 23 points, while Smith tallied 19. Those were season-high performances for both players.

Hickory Ridge held a 27-26 edge at halftime. Each team scored 16 points in the third quarter. But with Smith scoring 10 of Concord’s 20 points in the fourth quarter, the Spiders earned their second win of the season.

The other Concord scorers included Jeremiah Howard (six points), Justin Garland (five), Jerell Reddick (four), Keyon Phillips and Bralen Crowder (two apiece) and

Tyvonta Rushmeyer (one).

Hickory Ridge was paced by James Wood’s 14 points, while Miles Beard had 12 and Kendal McDougald 11.

The rest of the Ragin’ Bulls scorers were Ezekial Kelly (eight points), Caden Haywood, Khareem Thompson and Luke Brigman (four points apiece), and Tyzhir Dyer (three).

Concord next faces West Cabarrus on Friday in the CabCo Classic at Cox Mill, and Hickory Ridge takes on Northwest Cabarrus in the same event.