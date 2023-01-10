BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord hands Northwest Cabarrus SPC loss

CONCORD – Senior guard James Smith erupted for 28 points to lead the Concord boys basketball team to a 69-50 win over Northwest Cabarrus in South Piedmont 3A Conference action at Charles E. Rimer Gymnasium Tuesday night.

Smith also tallied five rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot for the Spiders, who pushed their record to 10-5 and 5-1 in the SPC.

Northwest Cabarrus fell to 6-7 overall and 4-2 in the SPC.

Junior Jeremiah Howard was also big for the Spiders, literally and figuratively, as the 6-foot-5 forward had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Among the other Spider points contributors were Jayden Beyan (eight points), Ty Rushmeyer (seven), Brayden Blue (four), Kobe Watts-Williams (three) and Jerell Reddick and Bralen Crowder (two apiece).

Blue, who has been the Spiders’ second-leading scorer this season, had to leave the game midway through the second period when he fell and hit his head.

Jordan Gonder was the top scorer for the Trojans, pouring in 21 points, while Henry Forrest and Trey Hilsenworth both had six points.

The rest of the Northwest Cabarrus scorers were Jackson Forrest (four points), Isaac Woolfolk (four), Isaiah Thompson (three), Mason Trombley (two), LeDarrion Menter (two) and Jordan McCoy (two).

The Spiders travel to West Rowan on Friday, and the Trojans pay a visit to Huntersville Lake Norman Charter.