BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cooke had things cookin’ in Eagles’ win over Metrolina Christian

CONCORD – Carson Cooke pumped in 15 points to help the Concord Academy boys basketball team to a 72-46 home victory over Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Tuesday night.

Cooke, a senior guard who formerly played at Concord High before transferring to Concord Academy two years ago, added four assists as the Eagles upped their record to 19-3 overall and 5-0 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

Concord Academy also received top-shelf performances from JJ Moore (13 points, seven assists, three rebounds and three steals) and Avion Pinner (15 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals).

Isiah Tate added 11 points, while Jake Benham finished with nine, Petar Asceric five and Reuban Potter four.

Eli Clark and Colton Price each scored 13 points for Metrolina Christian.