BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cougars come up short against Knights

CONCORD – In what was a tight matchup from the jump, the Cannon School boys basketball team fell to Charlotte Christian Thursday by a score of 80-76 at Boswell Gym.
Back and forth these two heavyweights fought, as no quarter had a greater scoring differential than four points. As the two conference rivals squared off, it was the Cougars (8-10 overall, 1-1 Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association) who would fall to the Knights (11-8, 2-0 CISAA).
The teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 55 points apiece. As the Knights pulled away down the stretch, Cannon head coach Che Roth said the game came down to one factor: rebounding.
“We did not commit to rebounding the ball,” Roth said. “You cannot give a solid team like (the Knights) three, four or five chances. Eventually, the squirrel is going to find a nut.”
Cannon found difficulty keeping the Knights’ offense in check in the fourth quarter as they poured in 25 points to seal the game. Many of those points came as a result of offensive rebounds.
“We just did not do the things that it takes to win a game,” Roth said. “Rebounding the ball and taking care of it are two big things, especially in a back-and-forth game.”
Rebounding has been a struggle at times for the Cougars, who are a bit more undersized than previous Cannon teams. But Roth does not believe their size can be an excuse.
“It is a mentality,” Roth said. “Charles Barkley was 6-6 and led the NBA in rebounding (in 1987). (6-foot-7) Dennis Rodman probably had no business playing in the NBA, but his mentality was if the ball went up, it was his. We just have to get a lot tougher.”
Offensively, Roth had a few gripes but ultimately thought the team did well in that regard. Whenever the Cougars needed a basket to stay in the game, they often turned to senior captain DJ Nix.
The Cornell commit led all scorers Thursday night with 33 points.
“Offensively, (Nix) was dynamite,” Roth said. “He was the best player on the floor.”
Nix’s performance was also supplemented by Isaiah Henry and Austin Swartz, who had 16 and 15 points, respectively. Ultimately, however, the Cougars’ inability to keep the Knights off the board was their undoing, according to Roth.
“We should not give up 80 points to that team,” Roth said. “We wanted to space the floor, and we wanted to really move. We really like to get out and run, and in order to do that, you have to get stops and rebounds.”
As the defending private-school 4A Champions continue to try to get back to the winning basketball their program has become accustomed to, they will face their next test on Saturday against a non-conference, public school foe.
They will travel to face Weddington in the Carmel Christian MLK Showcase, with tip-off at 6 p.m. at Carmel Christian Academy in Matthews.
The Cougars will have their work cut out for them, as the Warriors are 14-0 this season.
SCORING SUMMARY
Charlotte Christian 18 21 16 25 -- 80
Cannon 20 17 18 21 -- 76
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN – Gilbert 27, Lash 17, Preston 13, Nicholson 11, Cash 10, King 2
CANNON – Nix 33, Henry 16, Swartz 15, Claggett 6, Boyd 6