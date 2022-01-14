BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cougars come up short against Knights

“It is a mentality,” Roth said. “Charles Barkley was 6-6 and led the NBA in rebounding (in 1987). (6-foot-7) Dennis Rodman probably had no business playing in the NBA, but his mentality was if the ball went up, it was his. We just have to get a lot tougher.”

Offensively, Roth had a few gripes but ultimately thought the team did well in that regard. Whenever the Cougars needed a basket to stay in the game, they often turned to senior captain DJ Nix.

The Cornell commit led all scorers Thursday night with 33 points.

“Offensively, (Nix) was dynamite,” Roth said. “He was the best player on the floor.”

Nix’s performance was also supplemented by Isaiah Henry and Austin Swartz, who had 16 and 15 points, respectively. Ultimately, however, the Cougars’ inability to keep the Knights off the board was their undoing, according to Roth.

“We should not give up 80 points to that team,” Roth said. “We wanted to space the floor, and we wanted to really move. We really like to get out and run, and in order to do that, you have to get stops and rebounds.”