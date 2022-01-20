 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cougars end skid by toppling Covenant Day
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cougars end skid by toppling Covenant Day

CONCORD – The Cannon School boys basketball team brought an end to a two-game losing streak, defeating conference foe Matthews Covenant Day, 67-60, Wednesday night in a home game at The Den.

Behind a strong effort from sophomore Austin Swartz (19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds), the Cougars pushed their record to 9-11 overall, which includes a 2-1 mark in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association.

The Cougars are in a four-way tie for first place in the league standings. Covenant Day dropped to 13-8, 0-2 in the CISAA.

Others contributing mightily to Cannon’s cause included senior DJ Nix, who registered a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds; senior Karon Boyd, who put up 15 points, five rebounds, four blocks and three steals; and freshman Isaiah Henry, who had eight points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Cannon next plays at Charlotte Latin on Saturday.

