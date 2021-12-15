BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cox Mill pulls through to survive scare from feisty Wolverines

CONCORD – In a heart-stopping showdown between Greater Metro 4 Conference foes, it was the Cox Mill Chargers who came out on top over the West Cabarrus Wolverines Tuesday, winning at home by a score of 60-54.

Much like the girls game that preceded it, Tuesday’s contest involved the Chargers (5-3, 2-0 GMC) getting out to an early lead, the Wolverines (3-5, 1-1 GMC) mounting a late comeback and the Chargers hanging on for the victory.

After entering the second half down 35-21, the Wolverines gave all they had to bridge the gap, outscoring the Chargers by eight points in the second half but ultimately falling short.

“I’m proud of our guys,” West Cabarrus head coach Jabarr Adams said. “They could have easily given up. Being as young as we are, we are going to have to take our lumps and lose early. We just have to fight through it.”

What ultimately ended up being the defining issue for the Wolverines, according to Adams, was being unable to put together a complete performance for four quarters.