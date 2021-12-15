BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cox Mill pulls through to survive scare from feisty Wolverines

CONCORD – In a heart-stopping showdown between Greater Metro 4 Conference foes, it was the Cox Mill Chargers who came out on top over the West Cabarrus Wolverines Tuesday, winning at home by a score of 60-54.
Much like the girls game that preceded it, Tuesday’s contest involved the Chargers (5-3, 2-0 GMC) getting out to an early lead, the Wolverines (3-5, 1-1 GMC) mounting a late comeback and the Chargers hanging on for the victory.
After entering the second half down 35-21, the Wolverines gave all they had to bridge the gap, outscoring the Chargers by eight points in the second half but ultimately falling short.
“I’m proud of our guys,” West Cabarrus head coach Jabarr Adams said. “They could have easily given up. Being as young as we are, we are going to have to take our lumps and lose early. We just have to fight through it.”
What ultimately ended up being the defining issue for the Wolverines, according to Adams, was being unable to put together a complete performance for four quarters.
“We need to find a way to put a complete game together,” Adams said. “We struggled in the first quarter, scoring five points and having 10 turnovers. In the second half, we played a lot better. This is the process of trying to get the team to understand doing the little things for four quarters.”
Their scoring output was led largely by sophomore guard Gianni Vines, who had a game-high 19 points for the Wolverines.
As for the Chargers, head coach Ty Johnson had hoped for an easier victory after the first half but was still pleased with the outcome despite how nerve-wracking it was.
He was especially proud of how his team rallied despite losing senior guards Marcus Morgan and Rasheed Baldwin to injury before halftime. Johnson said this caused some younger players to have to step into larger roles down the stretch.
“We ended the game with four guys coming off the bench and only one starter due to foulouts,” Johnson recalled. “We had young guys play major minutes tonight.”
Cox Mill’s reserve players did enough to close out the victory as nine different Chargers scored points. Though it was not the prettiest path to victory, Johnson believes that a win is still a win.
“It’s a conference win,” Johnson plainly stated. “At the end of the day, there is still a zero in the loss column.”
Johnson furthered his explanation of his takeaways with a romantic analogy.
“Tonight was like if you get into an argument with your (significant other) and you still make up at the end of the night, you are still happy,” Johnson joked. “As long as no one goes to bed mad, we are OK.”
The Chargers’ next matchup will come Friday when they travel to Kannapolis to take on A.L. Brown at 7:30 p.m. in another GMC contest.
As for the Wolverines, they will also take the floor against a GMC foe Friday, facing Lake Norman at 7:30 p.m. at home.
SCORING SUMMARY
West Cabarrus 5 16 12 21 -- 54
Cox Mill 13 22 10 15 -- 60
WEST CABARRUS – Vines 19, Harris 9, Hayden 7, Serra 7, Jean-Pierre 4, Minard 4, Smith 2, Hall 2
COX MILL – Harris 11, Conrad 9, Ramirez 8,Dunn 8,Wilson 7, Walter 6, Baldwin 5, Ivy 4, Morgan 2