BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Defending champion Eagles remain unbeaten

WINSTON-SALEM – The Concord Academy boys basketball team is already rolling.

On Friday night, the Eagles picked up their fifth win of the season when they traveled to Winston-Salem and dispatched Cavalry Day School, 64-46.

The Eagles (5-0), who won the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A title last season, got a game-best 20 points from Noah Van Bibber, who was hot beyond the 3-point line, making four of his seven shots from long distance.

The Eagles received strong performances from Avion Pinner (14 points) and JJ Moore, who added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Concord Academy was scheduled to play Asheville School on Saturday in Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School.

On Monday, the Eagles travel to Matthews to face Carmel Christian.