 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Defending champion Eagles remain unbeaten

  • 0
11-15 CONCORD ACADEMY LOGO

WINSTON-SALEM – The Concord Academy boys basketball team is already rolling.

On Friday night, the Eagles picked up their fifth win of the season when they traveled to Winston-Salem and dispatched Cavalry Day School, 64-46.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Eagles (5-0), who won the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A title last season, got a game-best 20 points from Noah Van Bibber, who was hot beyond the 3-point line, making four of his seven shots from long distance.

The Eagles received strong performances from Avion Pinner (14 points) and JJ Moore, who added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Concord Academy was scheduled to play Asheville School on Saturday in Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School.

On Monday, the Eagles travel to Matthews to face Carmel Christian.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts