BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles handle punches all night before finally delivering Knights knockout blow

CONCORD – The Concord Academy boys basketball team not only shook off each of Northside Christian Academy’s best punches Friday, it did so with such flair, enthusiasm and speed that it looked like the Eagles could have been writing their own script.

The last of Concord Academy’s emphatic responses to adversity, inside the game’s final two-and-a-half minutes, gave the Metrolina Athletic Conference leader just enough breathing room to secure a 69-64 home victory over its conference rival.

“We can’t take anything for granted,” said Eagles coach Frank Cantadore, whose team has won five of its last six games. “We have a lot of games left. I’m not worried about first place right now; I’m worried about first place at the end of February (time of the state championship). Then, we’ll talk about that.”

For the entire game, Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Concord Academy (24-5 overall, 9-1 conference), which is the top-ranked team among the 3A private-school teams in the state, was tested by the Knights’ athleticism and pressure-heavy extended 2-3 zone. A low-scoring affair over the game’s first 12 minutes was busted open by a barrage of 3-point baskets and a flurry of fastbreak layups the rest of the way.

As Northside Christian Academy (15-12, 6-4) nearly erased all of the nine-point deficit it faced to start the fourth quarter, Concord Academy senior Avion Pinner started to take things personally.

Kyrell Shaw’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 44 seconds remaining in the game was from such a long distance, the slender junior shooting guard was closer to the Knights’ bench than the 3-point arc. It brought Northside Christian to within 56-55 and shifted his team’s intensity to another level.

The mood changed so much that shortly after Concord Academy crossed the midcourt line on its ensuing possession, the Knights’ Josh Bullock closely guarded Pinner into a five-second violation. After the turnover, Northside Christian called timeout with 2:27 on the clock and came out of the break with an inbounds opportunity on the sideline.

Pinner, the player temporarily disappointed only seconds before, got a hand on the inbounds pass with his momentum directed toward his own basket. He quickly tracked down the loose ball and scored on a soft dunk to cushion Concord Academy’s lead.

The Eagles called timeout after Pinner rebounded a failed Northside Christian one-and-one attempt. Heavily guarded once again, this time on the right wing, Pinner took a couple dribbles toward the basket, made a 180-degree turn, and assisted on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Tate, who had settled in the exact spot Pinner just vacated.

A J.J. Moore layup and another dunk by Pinner in transition stretched the Eagles’ lead to 65-55 with 50 ticks on the clock.

“We got the entry pass, and they put it in front of my face, so I swiped at it and got a hold of the ball,” said Pinner, who had game highs of 22 points and 10 rebounds. “I went downhill. (The defender) went under me, and I just dunked it. It was a good play.”

After trailing 28-20 at halftime, Northside Christian pulled to within 36-33 on consecutive 3-pointers from the left wing from Shaw, who finished with 17 points, with just under three minutes left in the third quarter.

On a Concord Academy inbounds play, Northside’s Arael Jones, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds, was assessed a technical foul for comments made to an Eagles player. Before Moore could attempt the resulting free throws, someone else on Northside Christian’s bench was teed up, issuing Moore a total of four shots.

The junior point guard made three of them, and after Concord Academy inbounded the ball, Pinner contributed one of his six assists on a 3-pointer by Jake Benham (14 points) to push the Eagles’ lead to nine points, 42-33, on one trip down the floor.

“It was big for me and for the team because I hadn’t hit any shots yet (before the technical free throws),” said Moore. “That eventually led to me getting my points on the board (nine, to go with five assists), started making the offense come easier and opening the game for me.”

Concord Academy’s first big run of the game came early in the second quarter in response to the last time Northside Christian held a lead, 18-16.

Senior forward Magnus Swinger made his first appearance and promptly dropped a step-back 3-pointer from the left corner. Swinger sandwiched another 3 around one by Tate, which included an additional free throw for a four-point play. Two Pinner free throws concluded a 12-0 run and gave the Eagles a brief 28-18 lead shortly before halftime.

“I know what A.P. (Pinner) is going to do, I know what J.J. is going to do,” said Cantadore. “It’s like who else is going to step up? I thought Mag Swinger stepped up huge. He had some big rebounds and just played tough down there. His stats (eight points, three rebounds) won’t show what he did for us in that game.”

Concord Academy plays host to Hickory Grove Baptist Christian on Tuesday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Northside Christian 14 6 18 26 -- 64

Concord Academy 14 14 19 22 -- 69

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN – Goudelock 9, Arael Jones 15, Kyrell Shaw 17, Shouse Jr. 8, Bullock 6, Perkins 9

CONCORD ACADEMY – Moore 9, Avion Pinner 22, Isaiah Tate 12, Swinger 8, Jake Benham 14, Asceric 4