BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles looking strong heading into CabCo Classic matchup with Central Cabarrus

CONCORD – The Central Academy boys basketball team benefitted greatly from the hot shooting on senior Noah Van Bibber while taking a 59-53 home victory over Rock Hill’s Westminster Catawba Christian Friday night.

It was the third win in a row for the Eagles, who moved their record to 9-1 on the season.

Van Bibber, a 6-foot-5 Winthrop signee, knocked down five of his eight 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Isaiah Tate also contributed 21 points for the Eagles, while JJ Moore had a good all-around game with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and steal. Petar Asceric had five points, and Sergej Cevtkovic added three points.

Tim Hall led Westminster Catawba with 23 points.

The Eagles play in the CabCo Classic on Saturday night in a highly anticipated game against Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill High.