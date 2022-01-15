BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Eagles see late lead slip away in conference loss to Gaston Day

Concord Academy held the lead from the end of the first quarter through the three-minute mark of the last quarter. The Eagles led by as many as 13 points, 46-33, with 3:08 left in the third quarter.

Evan Montanari’s pair of free throws cut Gaston Day’s deficit to 48-40 near the end of the third period, but when Concord Academy’s D.J. Cuttino scored the final points of the quarter by dribbling around Kany Tchanda’s pick and drilling a 17-foot jumper from the right wing, the Eagles carried a 50-40 edge in to the fourth.

The Spartans nearly filled all of that fourth-quarter hole in the first two-and-a-half minutes. Cuttino made the second of a two-shot foul, and when Tucker Johnson finished Jayden Munson’s pretty assist with a dunk that shook the gym, it gave Concord Academy a 55-50 edge and the impression that Gaston Day’s run may have been a mirage.

“I felt like we had control of the game until about the last four minutes,” said Cantadore. “That hurt us.”

After Johnson’s dunk, Concord Academy was held scoreless for nearly the next three minutes. During that stretch, Gaston Day flipped its five-point deficit in to a five-point advantage.