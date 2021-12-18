 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ex-Wonder Wilson returns to light up Bullock Gym for Cox Mill
0 Comments
top story

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ex-Wonder Wilson returns to light up Bullock Gym for Cox Mill

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cox Mill defeated the Wonders 81-45.

CJ Wilson (1) with the nice layup against Chason Watkins (1) during Friday night high school basketball action.

 TODD MAULDEN, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

KANNAPOLIS – As a sophomore and junior, C.J. Wilson played some brilliant games on his home court at A.L. Brown’s Bullock Gym, enough that he earned an all-conference nod as a Wonder last season.

Cox Mill defeated the Wonders 81-45.

Both teams fight for the rebound.

Friday night, Wilson had his best game ever at the venerated Kannapolis gymnasium. Shooting the lights out in the first half – especially from long range – Wilson knocked in five 3-pointers and scored a career 25 points.

For the visiting Cox Mill Chargers.

Having transferred to A.L. Brown’s Cabarrus County rival during the offseason, Wilson returned to Bullock Gym as an opposing player. He was the main reason Cox Mill opened a double-digit lead early in the second period and cruised to an 81-45 Greater Metro 4 Conference victory.

“I knew it was going to be a big game,” said Wilson, who said his previous personal scoring mark was a 23-point game against Jay M. Robinson last season. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They really helped me stay focused.”

Wilson’s 3-pointer from the left wing 10 seconds into the game was a prelude of more to come. Many of his makes beyond the arc seemed to be longer than the one before it, including his penultimate 3-pointer, which came from about 25 feet, beyond the top of the key.

Cox Mill defeated the Wonders 81-45.

CJ Wilson (1) drives strong against Ashnah Lowery (10).

On 7-of-9 field goal shooting, Wilson scored 19 points in the first half. His only blemishes were a badly missed dunk in the first quarter and an errant 3-point shot in the second.

“He just loves to compete,” said Chargers coach Ty Johnson of Wilson, who attended Cox Mill as a freshman but was cut from the junior varsity team. “I think this meant a lot to him coming back.

Cox Mill defeated the Wonders 81-45.

Cox Mill head coach Ty Johnson instructs his team to get back on defense.

“… I think he did a good job tonight of really rising to the occasion and setting the tone. I think it’s something he wanted really badly. One thing I say about C.J. is if he’s motivated to get something, he will go get it.”

Cox Mill defeated the Wonders 81-45.

Rasheed Baldwin (2) with the open jumper.

Nearly as impressive as Wilson was his fellow senior guard, Rasheed Baldwin, who scored all 14 of his points in the second quarter. Between Baldwin’s four treys and two from Wilson, they combined to score 24 of the Chargers’ 26 points in the second period.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Adding to his career night was Wilson’s six rebounds, four assists, and seven steals for Cox Mill (6-3 overall, 3-0 GMC). Freshman guard Sean Dunn played his best in the third quarter, when he tallied nine of his 12 points.

Cox Mill defeated the Wonders 81-45.

Sean Dunn (4) with a nice jumper.

Johnson said his team was down four key players due to health-related issues. The team makeover led to a makeover in defensive strategy, as Cox Mill largely abandoned its traditional pressing man-to-man for various zone alignments.

The Chargers employed 2-3 and 1-2-2 zones, starting the game inside the A.L. Brown 3-point arc but extending it to halfcourt and beyond over the second and third quarters. The Wonders were hurried into 38-percent field goal shooting and 16 turnovers but didn’t commit their first one until five minutes into the game.

Cox Mill defeated the Wonders 81-45.

Ashnah Lowery (10) goes up between Charger defenders.

At that point, they trailed just 11-10 as junior guard Ashnah Lowery scored seven first quarter points. He finished with a team-high 16, but it wasn’t enough to keep A.L. Brown (1-9, 1-2 GMC) close after halftime.

Cox Mill began with 8-0 runs to open and close the second quarter. The Chargers led 44-24 going into halftime and also scored the first 15 points of the third period.

Cox Mill defeated the Wonders 81-45.

Wonders head coach Jonathan Efird.

“The last couple games, we’ve been playing well, especially starting out well,” said A.L. Brown first-year coach Jonathan Efird. “(Cox Mill) shot the ball extremely well, especially when C.J. hit multiple 3’s, and they were stretching our (2-3) zone out, making us move.”

Sophomore Xavier Chambers had a game-high 11 rebounds for A.L. Brown, which next plays a non-conference game at Concord on Tuesday. Cox Mill’s next games are at a Kings Mountain Christmas tournament Dec. 28-30.

Cox Mill defeated the Wonders 81-45.

Xavier Chambers (5) with the drive to the hoop.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill          18        26        23        14 –  81

A.L. Brown     12        12        10        11  -- 45

COX MILL – C.J. Wilson 25, Rasheed Baldwin 14, Sean Dunn 12, Ivy 6, D. Walter 2, Harris 2, J. Walter 3, Johnson 2, Chandler Conrad 15

A.L. BROWN – Watkins 7, Wallace 3, X. Chambers 2, Ashnah Lowery 16, J. Chambers 2, Russell 8, Hoskie 2, Reaves 2, Anthony 3

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

Someone in North Carolina won a hefty Powerball prize and might not know it

  • Updated

Someone in North Carolina won a big Powerball prize and may not know it, lottery officials said as the ultimate jackpot soared past $300 million on Saturday. No one claimed the $100,000 prize won in Wednesday’s drawing on a $3 Power Play ticket, according to a lottery news release. The winner purchased the ticket at Big Al’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street in Roanoke Rapids, officials said. The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts