BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ex-Wonder Wilson returns to light up Bullock Gym for Cox Mill

On 7-of-9 field goal shooting, Wilson scored 19 points in the first half. His only blemishes were a badly missed dunk in the first quarter and an errant 3-point shot in the second.

“He just loves to compete,” said Chargers coach Ty Johnson of Wilson, who attended Cox Mill as a freshman but was cut from the junior varsity team. “I think this meant a lot to him coming back.

“… I think he did a good job tonight of really rising to the occasion and setting the tone. I think it’s something he wanted really badly. One thing I say about C.J. is if he’s motivated to get something, he will go get it.”

Nearly as impressive as Wilson was his fellow senior guard, Rasheed Baldwin, who scored all 14 of his points in the second quarter. Between Baldwin’s four treys and two from Wilson, they combined to score 24 of the Chargers’ 26 points in the second period.

Adding to his career night was Wilson’s six rebounds, four assists, and seven steals for Cox Mill (6-3 overall, 3-0 GMC). Freshman guard Sean Dunn played his best in the third quarter, when he tallied nine of his 12 points.