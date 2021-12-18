BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ex-Wonder Wilson returns to light up Bullock Gym for Cox Mill

KANNAPOLIS – As a sophomore and junior, C.J. Wilson played some brilliant games on his home court at A.L. Brown’s Bullock Gym, enough that he earned an all-conference nod as a Wonder last season.
Friday night, Wilson had his best game ever at the venerated Kannapolis gymnasium. Shooting the lights out in the first half – especially from long range – Wilson knocked in five 3-pointers and scored a career 25 points.
For the visiting Cox Mill Chargers.
Having transferred to A.L. Brown’s Cabarrus County rival during the offseason, Wilson returned to Bullock Gym as an opposing player. He was the main reason Cox Mill opened a double-digit lead early in the second period and cruised to an 81-45 Greater Metro 4 Conference victory.
“I knew it was going to be a big game,” said Wilson, who said his previous personal scoring mark was a 23-point game against Jay M. Robinson last season. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They really helped me stay focused.”
Wilson’s 3-pointer from the left wing 10 seconds into the game was a prelude of more to come. Many of his makes beyond the arc seemed to be longer than the one before it, including his penultimate 3-pointer, which came from about 25 feet, beyond the top of the key.
On 7-of-9 field goal shooting, Wilson scored 19 points in the first half. His only blemishes were a badly missed dunk in the first quarter and an errant 3-point shot in the second.
“He just loves to compete,” said Chargers coach Ty Johnson of Wilson, who attended Cox Mill as a freshman but was cut from the junior varsity team. “I think this meant a lot to him coming back.
“… I think he did a good job tonight of really rising to the occasion and setting the tone. I think it’s something he wanted really badly. One thing I say about C.J. is if he’s motivated to get something, he will go get it.”
Nearly as impressive as Wilson was his fellow senior guard, Rasheed Baldwin, who scored all 14 of his points in the second quarter. Between Baldwin’s four treys and two from Wilson, they combined to score 24 of the Chargers’ 26 points in the second period.
Adding to his career night was Wilson’s six rebounds, four assists, and seven steals for Cox Mill (6-3 overall, 3-0 GMC). Freshman guard Sean Dunn played his best in the third quarter, when he tallied nine of his 12 points.
Johnson said his team was down four key players due to health-related issues. The team makeover led to a makeover in defensive strategy, as Cox Mill largely abandoned its traditional pressing man-to-man for various zone alignments.
The Chargers employed 2-3 and 1-2-2 zones, starting the game inside the A.L. Brown 3-point arc but extending it to halfcourt and beyond over the second and third quarters. The Wonders were hurried into 38-percent field goal shooting and 16 turnovers but didn’t commit their first one until five minutes into the game.
At that point, they trailed just 11-10 as junior guard Ashnah Lowery scored seven first quarter points. He finished with a team-high 16, but it wasn’t enough to keep A.L. Brown (1-9, 1-2 GMC) close after halftime.
Cox Mill began with 8-0 runs to open and close the second quarter. The Chargers led 44-24 going into halftime and also scored the first 15 points of the third period.
“The last couple games, we’ve been playing well, especially starting out well,” said A.L. Brown first-year coach Jonathan Efird. “(Cox Mill) shot the ball extremely well, especially when C.J. hit multiple 3’s, and they were stretching our (2-3) zone out, making us move.”
Sophomore Xavier Chambers had a game-high 11 rebounds for A.L. Brown, which next plays a non-conference game at Concord on Tuesday. Cox Mill’s next games are at a Kings Mountain Christmas tournament Dec. 28-30.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 18 26 23 14 – 81