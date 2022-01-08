BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Franklin, Spiders heat up to take SPC win over Trojans

CONCORD – The third-quarter scoring drought that put pause to Friday’s boys basketball game between Concord and Northwest Cabarrus did not discriminate.
During a stretch that lasted more than three minutes in the middle part of the period, the teams combined to miss 11 shots and turn the ball over four times. While the other nine players on the court had trouble solving the conundrum, Johnakin Franklin became proactive.
The Concord senior guard scored seven straight points in a matter of 1 minute, 11 seconds, helping the Spiders build a double-digit advantage heading into the final quarter. Concord’s lead never narrowed, and the visiting Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Spiders picked up a crucial South Piedmont 3A victory, 65-47.
Concord and Northwest Cabarrus are both 3-1 in league play. The Spiders, which have won seven straight, stand at 11-2 overall. The Trojans have lost three of their last four and sit at 6-5.
Concord’s last loss was on nearly a month ago to SPC leader Central Cabarrus. Friday’s contest was the first time in a month the Spiders sported a complete roster.
“Now that we’ve got them all, I think we’re seeing some steps,” said Concord coach Barrett Krueger. “It’s just that whole gelling thing. We’ve got to get them all in the gym. Once we do that, we’ll get better as time goes on. But I think (all teams) are going to be battling this issue.”
As a team that has built a reputation on its hard play, the Trojans have already won six more games than last year’s winless squad.
“For me, I’m just trying to build this culture, get them excited about basketball and coach them as hard as I can,” said first-year coach Ricky Moore, who gained acclaim by winning a national championship at the University of Connecticut.
“My goal is to win the next game. That’s what my mentality has been since I’ve played.”
The Trojans were looking to capture their first conference win since Dec. 17, but Friday’s game could not have started more ominously for them.
Concord’s Brayden Blue tapped the opening tip to Kayin Thompson, who laid in an easy basket. When Thompson followed up a teammate’s 3-point miss with a simple putback 25 seconds into the game, Moore may have called one of the earliest timeouts in basketball history.
The Spiders still scored the next bucket, but a pair of 3-pointers by Trent Grigley and another from Mason Trombley allowed the Trojans to thrust ahead, 9-7. There were two ties and seven lead exchanges in the first quarter, including Franklin’s trey at the buzzer, for which he was closer to the halfcourt stripe than the 3-point arc.
Although the score was tied twice in the second quarter, Northwest Cabarrus never again held the lead. A pair of rebounds and a couple of baskets from just outside the paint by freshman Lederrion Muldrow gave the Trojans a brief spark, but Concord carried a 30-27 lead to halftime.
Blue’s six points inside the third quarter’s first two-and-a-half minutes helped Concord maintain a narrow margin. After Grigley’s floater down the lane cut Northwest Cabarrus’ deficit to 38-34 at the 5:10 mark, neither team scored until Franklin’s seven-point burst began with 1:53 remaining.
First, Franklin converted a defensive rebound and subsequent long pass by Thompson into a fastbreak layup. Justin Garland’s pass from the high post allowed Franklin to drop a 3-pointer from the left wing. And as an encore, Franklin picked a Northwest Cabarrus player’s pocket in the frontcourt and dribbled the length of the hardwood for another layup.
“I felt like that really got my team going,” said Franklin, who scored a game-high 21 points. “The game was kind of back-and-fourth the whole time. After we went through a little stretch, we were like, ‘We’ve got them now, we just have to keep putting it on them,’ That’s what we did.”
Northwest Cabarrus went without scoring for almost five minutes of the third quarter. Over the second half, Concord held the Trojans to 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting (26 percent).
It was the Spiders’ 1-3-1 extended halfcourt defense that gave Northwest Cabarrus trouble. The Spiders’ tall point man and wing guards often squeezed the Trojans’ ballhandlers out of passing opportunities to the corners or inside the lane.
Moore said the intensive defensive pressure wore his team out.
“They just got tired,” he said of his players. “(The Spiders) have a lot of guys they can go to, which is great. For my team, we just don’t have that right now. We’re trying to figure it out.”
Blue, who totaled 18 points, combined with Franklin to score 25 in the second half. Teammate James Smith tallied 10 points and had a team-high six rebounds.
Trombley paced the Trojans with 13 points on four 3-pointers, while Muldrow and Javier Matthews both came off the bench to lead their team with seven rebounds.
With exams coming up next week, both teams continue with conference games on Friday (Concord vs. West Rowan, Northwest Cabarrus vs. Lake Norman Charter), but the Spiders have a bit of unsettled business on Monday.
They will travel to China Grove Carson to complete a game that was shortened by a power outage earlier in the season. Nine minutes and 13 seconds remain in the game and Concord is ahead 49-38.
“It’s definitely a first for me,” said Krueger. “I don’t know if there’s a playbook for that, but we’ll be ready for it.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord 17 13 17 18 – 65
NW Cabarrus 15 12 10 10 – 47
CONCORD – Thompson 7, Brayden Blue 18, Johnakin Franklin 21, James Smith 10, Howard 4, Garland 5
NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Sierra 4, Matthews 9, Trent Grigley 10, Thompson 5, Mason Trombley 13, Muldrow 6