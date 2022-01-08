BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Franklin, Spiders heat up to take SPC win over Trojans

CONCORD – The third-quarter scoring drought that put pause to Friday’s boys basketball game between Concord and Northwest Cabarrus did not discriminate.

During a stretch that lasted more than three minutes in the middle part of the period, the teams combined to miss 11 shots and turn the ball over four times. While the other nine players on the court had trouble solving the conundrum, Johnakin Franklin became proactive.

The Concord senior guard scored seven straight points in a matter of 1 minute, 11 seconds, helping the Spiders build a double-digit advantage heading into the final quarter. Concord’s lead never narrowed, and the visiting Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Spiders picked up a crucial South Piedmont 3A victory, 65-47.

Concord and Northwest Cabarrus are both 3-1 in league play. The Spiders, which have won seven straight, stand at 11-2 overall. The Trojans have lost three of their last four and sit at 6-5.

Concord’s last loss was on nearly a month ago to SPC leader Central Cabarrus. Friday’s contest was the first time in a month the Spiders sported a complete roster.