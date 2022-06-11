BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: ‘Grinder’ Grantham takes over as Chargers’ hoops mentor

CONCORD – It certainly didn’t take Ty Johnson long to find his replacement.

Barely three weeks after he resigned as Cox Mill’s boys basketball coach to become the schools athletics director, Johnson named Matt Grantham as the Chargers’ new hoops leader.

Grantham comes to Cox Mill after one year as head coach at Havelock High School in southeastern North Carolina but also carries a wealth of college coaching experience and a basketball pedigree. His father, Greg, was a highly regarded high school coach in the state for nearly three decades and the former executive director of the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

Johnson, who replaced two-time state champion Jody Barbee as the Chargers’ coach in 2019, said Grantham was the right man to carry the mantle as Cox Mill’s leader.

“Matt is a worker, and that's what it takes to build on what Brad Hinson, Jody Barbee (did), and what I tried to do,” Johnson said. “He's a coach’s son and understands what it means to be a high school basketball coach and embraces that. His experience at the college level is so valuable, and he's been successful in every place he's been.

“This past season his experience as a head varsity boys basketball coach made us know he was the guy for the job. Cox Mill is a special place, and we KNOW we got a special person and coach in Matt Grantham … Matt is a grinder and won conference championships and (had) nationally ranked teams at the college level, and we know that will translate to Cox Mill.”

Grantham, who graduated from East Carolina University, began his coaching career in 2016 as an assistant coach at Division III N.C. Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount. At Wesleyan, Grantham helped the team win the USA South East Division championship in 2017-18.

Grantham then moved on to the junior college ranks, at Hickory’s Catawba Valley Community College. While also serving as recruiting coordinator, Grantham was part of a staff that helped the Red Hawks make a 12-win improvement from the season before his arrival, as the team went 22-9, earned the second-most victories in program history, and achieved a national ranking for the first time in its existence.

For the next two seasons, Grantham was an assistant at Division II Queens University of Charlotte, where he enjoyed more success. During his time there, the Lions had a combined record of 40-13 and made the NCAA tournament each year. They were also nationally ranked during his tenure.

Grantham landed his first head-coaching gig last year, when he took over at Havelock. The Rams finished 7-14 and took fifth place in their conference while playing what was regarded as the second-strongest strength of schedule in Class 3A East.

Johnson said former Queen’s coach Bart Lundy, now the head man at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, doted on Grantham’s work ethic and knowledge of the game.

According to Johnson, Lundy said of Grantham, “The first thing I would want you to know is that he is a heck of a basketball coach and has an excellent basketball mind. Matt is also a grinder who loves the gym. He rolls his sleeves up and helps players get better. His player/coach relationships are deep and authentic. He is a basketball purist and lives it and loves it.”