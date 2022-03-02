BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hobbs, no new kid on The Block, is big in Bulldogs’ quarterfinal win over Monroe

CONCORD – For the first three quarters, Tuesday’s Class 2A Western Regional semifinal boys basketball game between Monroe and Jay M. Robinson was a clinic on defensive discipline and offensive patience.
A game so absent of scoring, as it was, is often devoid of superstars. But when the Redhawks captured a one-point lead late in the third quarter – their first since the game’s opening points – each team searched for a playmaker to take command of its destiny.
Out of the sludge of such a low-scoring affair emerged Jay M. Robinson junior forward Daevin Hobbs.
Stung by early foul trouble, Hobbs scored, rebounded, and defended his team through a gear-shifting, frantic fourth quarter.
In the end, the Bulldogs’ clutch free throw shooting, of which Hobbs played a part, carried them to a thrilling 49-45 fourth-round triumph, earning a spot in the state tournament’s semifinals.
Sixth-seeded Jay M. Robinson (26-3) will face fourth-seeded North Surry on Saturday for the right to play in the state championship a week later. The semifinal matchup will take place at a neutral site and time to be determined.
“He won the game. Daevin saved us,” said Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts Sr. “He played extremely well down the stretch. He executed his free throws … and The Block. The Block was the sealer. He sealed the game with that. It was amazing.”
The Block that Hobbs – the South Piedmont 3A Player of the Year last year as well as a standout football player –
was responsible for Tuesday will never have its own Wikipedia page, as does LeBron James’ famed blocked shot that clinched the 2016 NBA Finals championship for the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Golden State Warriors. But it will be an Internet injustice if a video of it doesn’t end up on social media.
Here’s the setup:
Jay M. Robinson trailed 29-28 entering the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs regained a lead four times over the next three minutes, and three of those times came after the count was tied.
Hobbs used his physical advantage to take over the final period. He muscled his way to a pair of offensive rebounds, a couple of buckets under the basket, and three trips to the free throw line to score nine of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Jermaine Gray’s driving floater gave the Bulldogs a 43-37 lead with two minutes, 34 seconds left in the game. But on Monroe’s ensuing possession, Jay M. Robinson committed its first of two critical mistakes that nearly cost it the game.
Guard Simarion Hughes fouled a Redhawks’ ball-handler as he crossed midcourt and was assessed a technical foul for his reaction. Elliott Reed, who would later be the beneficiary of another Bulldogs’ foul, drilled both charity shots, and Monroe got to keep possession.
Fifteen seconds later Khamoni Robinson scored his only points of the second half on a lay-in through heavy traffic as the Redhawks closed their deficit to 43-41 at the 1:16 mark. Monroe regained possession after the Bulldogs’ Jaylan Jackson missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Monroe (19-7) came up empty on three shots, and Hobbs hauled in the rebound of the third miss and was fouled. He made both one-and-one shots with 23 seconds left, increasing Jay M. Robinson’s lead to four points.
After Shaleak Knotts’ two free throws pulled Monroe to within 45-43 with 17.2 ticks remaining, Hughes missed both shots of a double bonus visit to the free throw line, and Reed pulled down the second miss.
From the right side, Knotts determinedly attacked the basket as so many Monroe players did in the fourth quarter. As he released his lay-up attempt, a trailing Hobbs swatted the ball against the backboard, producing the thwacking sound a balloon makes when it penetrates a ceiling fan.
That was The Block.
“It was an open lane coming through,” described Hobbs, who grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. “I stepped over. He tried a layup, I just beat it off the glass. It was a big play.”
The ball landed in teammate Gray’s hands, and he was quickly fouled. The junior forward made both free throws with 8.6 second left giving the Bulldogs a two-possession lead, 47-43.
But the game wasn’t over.
Monroe pushed the ball up the court, and Reed was fouled by Jackson while attempting a deep 3-pointer from the right wing. Reed stepped to the foul line for three attempts, and he made the first two before Redhawks coach Johnny Sowell called a timeout.
Sowell instructed Reed to intentionally miss the third attempt, and Batts Sr. told his crew to be ready for it. Reed succeeded in failing, and Jackson found retribution by coming off the middle block to haul in the miss.
Jackson was quickly fouled with 2.8 seconds on the clock and made both free throws to put the game out of reach.
“Going to the line with the crowd being loud, you just have to lock in and focus,” said Jackson, who finished with nine points. “I like to talk to myself before I get to the line, just tell myself to calm down.”
For the first three quarters, both teams played very calmly. Sowell said his team mastered its game plan of slowing down the pace, using a match-up zone to keep Jay M. Robinson’s attack off-kilter.
The Redhawks also set the tone offensively, taking 40 seconds off the clock on their game-opening possession before turning the ball over. They scored just four points in the first period to the Bulldogs’ 11.
That was Jay M. Robinson’s largest lead of the game. The Bulldogs maintained a five-point edge, 20-15, going to halftime and captured a six-point lead, 23-17, in the third quarter. Monroe scored the period’s final five points to take its second, and last, lead of the game.
Gray scored eight of his 10 points in the second half and helped with five rebounds.
Jalen Smith split his 12 points evenly between the two halves to lead Monroe and notched six rebounds. Knotts hauled in a game-high 12 boards and scored eight points.
SCORING SUMMARY
Monroe 4 11 14 16 -- 45
Jay M. Robinson 11 9 8 21 -- 49
MONROE – J. Covington 3, Knotts 8, Reed 6, Jalen Smith 12, Robinson 5, Young 4, Davis 7.
JAY M. ROBINSON – Hughes 6, Wheeler 4, Jackson 9, Brooks 3, Jermaine Gray 10, Daevin Hobbs 15.