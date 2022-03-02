BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hobbs, no new kid on The Block, is big in Bulldogs’ quarterfinal win over Monroe

But the game wasn’t over.

Monroe pushed the ball up the court, and Reed was fouled by Jackson while attempting a deep 3-pointer from the right wing. Reed stepped to the foul line for three attempts, and he made the first two before Redhawks coach Johnny Sowell called a timeout.

Sowell instructed Reed to intentionally miss the third attempt, and Batts Sr. told his crew to be ready for it. Reed succeeded in failing, and Jackson found retribution by coming off the middle block to haul in the miss.

Jackson was quickly fouled with 2.8 seconds on the clock and made both free throws to put the game out of reach.

“Going to the line with the crowd being loud, you just have to lock in and focus,” said Jackson, who finished with nine points. “I like to talk to myself before I get to the line, just tell myself to calm down.”

For the first three quarters, both teams played very calmly. Sowell said his team mastered its game plan of slowing down the pace, using a match-up zone to keep Jay M. Robinson’s attack off-kilter.