BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hot start works wonders as West Cabarrus holds off A.L. Brown

CONCORD – West Cabarrus boys basketball coach Jabarr Adams loved the way his team played during the first five minutes of its home game with A.L. Brown Tuesday.
The other 27 minutes? Not so much.
Hosting a Wonders team that hadn’t played or practiced together since Dec. 17 because of COVID-19 protocols, the Wolverines scored the game’s first 16 points but played evenly with their opponent the rest of the way for a 59-45 triumph.
The conference win keeps West Cabarrus (7-7 overall, 3-1 Greater Metro 4) solidly in second place behind Cox Mill in the league. A.L. Brown, which was forced to cancel four non-conference games over the last two-and-a-half weeks, stands at 1-10, 1-3.
“We came out (playing well) from the start,” said Adams. “We had a lot of energy. After we got up 16 (points), it kind of went downhill from there. We didn’t play well, we didn’t play with a lot of energy.
“Going (into the game), I don’t know if (the Wolverines) were looking at (A.L. Brown’s) record thinking it was going to be an easy game. But like I told them in the locker room, ‘You can’t play like that and win good games. You might be able to win tonight, but Friday night it might not be like that.’”
Starting with Josh Harris’ low-post basket that led to a three-point play, West Cabarrus’ first four scoring possessions each produced three points. The next three came on 3-point bombs, two by sophomore Adam Spaugh, who picked up his first varsity start Tuesday.
“Adam Spaugh, I started him tonight as a sophomore that hadn’t played a lot,” said Adams. “Tonight he made some big shots for us to get that early 16-0 run.”
The first came after Trey Minard, who scored a game-high 14 points, grabbed a defensive rebound and took off up the court. He reached the West Cabarrus free throw line and dished to Spaugh in the right corner for his first bucket.
Following Minard’s pull-up 3 from the right wing, Minard assisted on Spaugh’s next triple when he received a kick-out pass from a trapped Maleek Green and found Spaugh open on the right extended foul line.
A pair of free throws by Jaden Smith and a coast-to-coast layup by Minard, following his steal, extended West Cabarrus’ advantage to 16-0 with three minutes, three seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Ja’lan Chambers, who scored six points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, opened A.L. Brown’s scoring by hauling in a defensive board and taking it the distance for a layup. Nazir Reaves scored the Wonders’ final six points of the period to pull his team to within 20-10 at the first break.
“For us it was just getting back on to the court and getting back in the flow,” said A.L. Brown first-year head coach Jonathan Efird. “It took us a while to see a basket fall through the hoop. Once we did, we started playing and getting in a rhythm and going forth from there.
“When you look at the game and you lose by 14, that 16-0 run really was the difference.”
The teams played on the same level for the rest of the game, but it wasn’t necessarily for the better.
A.L. Brown committed 15 turnovers, while West Cabarrus had 14. The Wolverines shot 36 percent (20-of-55) from the field while A.L. Brown made 18 of 43 shots for a 42 percent clip.
When the Wonders cut the Wolverines’ lead to 36-25 with the first basket of the third quarter, an Emeri Russell 3-pointer, it felt like A.L. Brown could make a run. But the Wonders missed their next five shots as West Cabarrus built its biggest lead, 44-25, with 3:18 left in the period.
Gianni Vines came off the bench to lead the Wolverines’ 8-0 run with a couple of short baskets. He scored all 12 of his points in the second half, including a fourth-quarter driving dunk after he beat his defender off the right wing.
“He came off the bench and gave us a spark,” said Adams. “He’s been hurt here lately. He’s been out for a couple games. Tonight was his first game getting back in the groove of everything.”
Led by Harris’ 11, West Cabarrus outrebounded A.L. Brown 37-20. Harris’ 11 points gave him his fifth double-double of the season. Ashnah Lowery led the Wonders’ balanced scoring with eight points.
Both teams continue with conference games Friday. West Cabarrus plays host to Mooresville, while A.L. Brown visits South Iredell, which entered Tuesday’s game with Mooresville winless in the Greater Metro 4 and 3-8 overall.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 10 12 10 13 – 45
West Cabarrus 20 16 12 11 – 59
A.L. BROWN – Watkins 2, Wallace 2, X. Chambers 6, Lowery 8, J. Chambers 6, Brazil 6, Russell 7, Hoskie 2, Reaves 6.
WEST CABARRUS – Josh Harris 11, Trey Minard 14, Green 1, Vines 12, Hayden 8, Spaugh 9, Smith 4.