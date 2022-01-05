BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hot start works wonders as West Cabarrus holds off A.L. Brown

“For us it was just getting back on to the court and getting back in the flow,” said A.L. Brown first-year head coach Jonathan Efird. “It took us a while to see a basket fall through the hoop. Once we did, we started playing and getting in a rhythm and going forth from there.

“When you look at the game and you lose by 14, that 16-0 run really was the difference.”

The teams played on the same level for the rest of the game, but it wasn’t necessarily for the better.

A.L. Brown committed 15 turnovers, while West Cabarrus had 14. The Wolverines shot 36 percent (20-of-55) from the field while A.L. Brown made 18 of 43 shots for a 42 percent clip.

When the Wonders cut the Wolverines’ lead to 36-25 with the first basket of the third quarter, an Emeri Russell 3-pointer, it felt like A.L. Brown could make a run. But the Wonders missed their next five shots as West Cabarrus built its biggest lead, 44-25, with 3:18 left in the period.

Gianni Vines came off the bench to lead the Wolverines’ 8-0 run with a couple of short baskets. He scored all 12 of his points in the second half, including a fourth-quarter driving dunk after he beat his defender off the right wing.