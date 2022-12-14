BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Howard goes hard in the paint as Spiders top LKN Charter

HUNTERSVILLE – Jeremiah Howard showed up and showed out Tuesday night in northern Mecklenburg County.

Howard, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound junior forward for the Concord boys basketball team, controlled the interior and played a pivotal role in the Spiders’ 76-64 road victory over Lake Norman Charter.

Howard ended the night with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Concord improved to 5-3 overall, 3-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Lake Norman Charter dipped to 3-4, 1-2 SPC.

Senior guard Brayden Blue was the top scorer for the Spiders, pouring in 20 points, and added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Senior wing James Smith was the team’s other double-digit scorer with 12 points.

Howard started the game off strong and scored 11 of his points in the first half, when the Spiders took a 41-29 lead at halftime.

Julian Johnson led Lake Norman Charter with a game-high 21 points, while James Caldwell (18 points), Owen Lay (12) and Isaiah Martino (11) also reached double figures.

Concord’s other scorers were Justin Garland (eight points), Bralen Crowder (five), Jerell Reddick (four), Jayden Beyan (seven), and Keyon Phillips and Kobe Watts-Williams (two apiece).

The Spiders travel across town to take on unbeaten Central Cabarrus on Friday.