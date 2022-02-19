BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: In electric SPC tourney finals, Vikings top Spiders in a different way – a close one

CONCORD – Those mercy-rule minutes never came.
All Friday night, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team played with its familiar tenacity, creating turnovers and going on a few brief tears but never being able to deliver one of those patented surges that had helped it win 10 of its previous 15 South Piedmont 3A Conference games, including the league tournament, by 40 points or more.
For pretty much the first time all season, an opponent was able to survive the Vikings’ surges, and determined Concord, taking its third swipe at Central Cabarrus in just over two months, remained within striking distance for most of the night.
However, the undefeated Vikings still had the wherewithal to make decisive plays when they needed to, and they defeated Concord on its home court, winning the SPC tournament championship, 81-70, in a gym that was electric and filled to the brim with fans from both schools.
The Vikings (26-0) capped their SPC regular-season title with the tournament variety, but Concord made them earn it. It was a stark contrast to the two previous games the teams’ had played during the regular season, which Central Cabarrus won by a combined 55 points.
“It was this environment and every call is big,” Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker said, explaining why the Vikings played their closest game of the season.
“In the first half, I felt we were just about ready to pop this thing open, and we just couldn’t quite do it. (The Spiders) hit a couple 3’s, and our rotations were a little messed up.”
One reason the rotations were off for the Vikings was the absence of fiery guard Adriel Miller, who missed the game with an injury. Miller – who specializes in intense, trapping defense – plays multiple guard positions and can fill in at different spots as Baker substitutes throughout a game.
But on this night, Concord was intent on using its height advantage over the guard-oriented Vikings, and the Spiders were able to benefit and ward off those major surges spear-headed by twin brothers Carson and Chase Daniel, juniors Gavin Bullock and Jaiden Thompson, along with the sharp-shooting Jay’Kwon Diaz-Cruz.
None of those players stands taller than 6 foot 2, while Concord at different times used a front line that featured 6-4 Kayin Thompson, 6-5 Jeremiah Howard and 6-4 Justin Garland.
Not that the Vikings weren’t still explosive at times Friday night.
In fact, during the latter part of the first quarter, it indeed looked as if they were about to burst through the floodgates and coast to another runaway victory.
After Concord’s James Smith, who was especially sizzling Friday night, swooped in for a layup that cut the Central Cabarrus lead to 11-10 with about four minutes left in the period, the Vikings took off.
Jaiden Thompson hit a jumper with 3 minutes, 31 seconds to go, and that was followed by a layin by Bullock, a 3-pointer by Diaz-Cruz and a leaning scoop shot by Carson Daniel. It led to a 9-0 run in the span of 1½ minutes that put the Vikings ahead 20-10.
Overall, over the first quarter’s final 3½ minutes, they outscored Concord 11-2, limiting the Spiders to nary a field goal and forcing four turnovers and four missed shots, and led by 12 points at the end of the period.
The Vikings started the second quarter with another burst led by three points apiece from Chase Daniel and Jaiden Thompson.
In a flash, the Spiders’ deficit was 15 points.
Business as usual for the Vikings.
But this time, Concord responded.
Kayin Thompson began plugging the hole with a basket, and then junior standout Brayden Blue, who had gone down with a leg injury in the first quarter, returned and scored to trim it to 11 points.
One of the most vital stretches for the Spiders came in the final two minutes of the second quarter, when Smith, who finished with a team-leading 20 points, started a 12-4 run that also saw the Vikings go without a field goal for the last two minutes.
At halftime, the Vikings led by “just” 40-35, when they usually are ahead by at least five times that at the intermission.
The game remained tight from there, with the Spiders having several chances to pull within a basket or even tie the game. The Vikings separated themselves in the final period, though, thanks largely to Carson Daniels’ expert free-throw shooting and two 3-point daggers from Bullock.
The Spiders had trimmed their deficit to five points, 67-62, on a Johnakin Franklin runner with 4:30 left in the game. The Vikings went down the court, ran their halfcourt offense with precision and found Bullock far from the basket at the left pinch near some Concord fans.
He didn’t hesitate.
Bullock set his feet and unleashed a 3 that splashed through the nets, giving his team an eight-point advantage.
Undeterred, Smith came down and fired in his own trey that took the Concord crowd into a frenzy.
On the next trip down the floor for the Vikings, though, it was almost an instant replay: Bullock lined up near the same spot he had before, perhaps a little deeper, and tickled the twine for another 3-pointer.
The Central Cabarrus student section on the other side of the court erupted as the Vikings moved back in front by eight points, 70-62, with 3:49 to go.
Bullock’s buckets were so monumental that on the trip down to the other end of the court, one of the game’s referees looked over to a reporter and yelled, “He’s hit some big shots!”
Bullock was modest.
“I’m thankful for my teammates – Carson, Chase and Jaiden – just trusting in me,” said Bullock, who scored nine of his 13 points – all on 3-pointers – in the fourth quarter. “Someone has to step up in every game, and it just happened to be me tonight.”
After Bullock’s final 3-pointer, the Vikings didn’t make another field goal. But they didn’t have to. It was effectively free-throw shooting practice for Carson Daniel, who scored seven of the Vikings’ final nine points. In the fourth period alone, he sank nine of his 10 attempts from the charity stripe to end up with a game-high 26 points.
The Class 3A Vikings hadn’t played a closer game all season. The only outing that rivaled it was a 14-point win over 4A Monroe Sun Valley.
“We probably did need a game like this, probably a little bit,” Baker said. “We got to play our little keep-away offense some, and we got some situations where we had what I call ‘timing scores,’ where we sub for offense and defense.
“I’m proud of our kids, and I think this will help us going into the playoffs.”
When the final buzzer sounded, Concord coach Barrett Krueger, who probably perspired as hard as his players as he marched up and down the sidelines Friday night, looked to the Rimer rafters, clapped his hands and had the look of a man whose team had missed an amazing opportunity to shake up the basketball world in Cabarrus County.
The Spiders have a 21-5 record, and three of those losses have been to the Vikings, one of the state’s best teams.
Krueger wasn’t satisfied, but he was proud as a head coach. He knows his team will be better for having played this game this way as the playoffs begin next week.
“I’ll be honest, it was probably one of the first times all season that we executed, for the most part, the game plan,” Krueger said. “(Central Cabarrus is) a team that wants you to play ludicrous speed. We can’t play ludicrous speed. We’ve got to play our speed, and I thought finally today we did that. Getting them in foul trouble obviously helped; I don’t think (Baker) could do some of the same things when he had to go to his bench.
“We knew we had a size advantage. We knew if we went inside and got them in some foul trouble that might open up some things for us on the outside, and throughout the game that happened.”
Krueger sighed.
“All in all, I’m proud as hell of our guys,” he said. “They played their tails off. Now, I feel like going into the playoffs there’s a huge trust between coaches and players. I think there’s a total understanding, and we feel good.”
So do the Vikings, who won their second SPC regular-season title in a row but got their first taste of the tournament title since they began their turnaround under Baker last season.
“It feels great,” said Jaiden Thompson, who had 12 points. ”We didn’t get to have this last year because of COVID. We’ve got a great team now, and we’ve got a great coach and a great student section. I feel good.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Central 22 18 17 24 – 81
Concord 12 23 18 17 –70
CENTRAL CABARRUS – Carson Daniel 26, Chase Daniel 19, Jaiden Thompson 12, Gavin Bullock 13, Diaz-Cruz 9, Murray 2
CONCORD – Aldrige 2, Thompson 6, Brayden Blue 14, Franklin 9, Reddick 3, James Smith 20, Howard 8, Garland 7