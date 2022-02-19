BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: In electric SPC tourney finals, Vikings top Spiders in a different way – a close one

When the final buzzer sounded, Concord coach Barrett Krueger, who probably perspired as hard as his players as he marched up and down the sidelines Friday night, looked to the Rimer rafters, clapped his hands and had the look of a man whose team had missed an amazing opportunity to shake up the basketball world in Cabarrus County.

The Spiders have a 21-5 record, and three of those losses have been to the Vikings, one of the state’s best teams.

Krueger wasn’t satisfied, but he was proud as a head coach. He knows his team will be better for having played this game this way as the playoffs begin next week.

“I’ll be honest, it was probably one of the first times all season that we executed, for the most part, the game plan,” Krueger said. “(Central Cabarrus is) a team that wants you to play ludicrous speed. We can’t play ludicrous speed. We’ve got to play our speed, and I thought finally today we did that. Getting them in foul trouble obviously helped; I don’t think (Baker) could do some of the same things when he had to go to his bench.

“We knew we had a size advantage. We knew if we went inside and got them in some foul trouble that might open up some things for us on the outside, and throughout the game that happened.”