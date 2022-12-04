BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: In emotionally charged environment, Vikings knock off Eagles

CONCORD – The second annual CabCo Classic ended with a crescendo Saturday night.

It was arguably the best private-school team in Cabarrus County pitted against what’s widely regarded as the best public-school team in the county.

It was highly touted college recruit going head-to-head against highly touted college recruit.

It was a young, two-time state championship-winning coach matching wits against an esteemed veteran coach who’d succeeded at the college level before resurrecting a high school program and giving it true state-championship potential.

To top it off, the fans packed inside the Cox Mill High School gym to witness it all were excited, emotional and emboldened to say any and everything on their minds – loudly.

With that backdrop, the Central Cabarrus and Concord Academy boys basketball teams gave them what could be the most memorable intra-county game of the 2022-23 regular season.

Concord Academy jumped out to an early lead, but Central Cabarrus snatched it midway through the first quarter and never relinquished it, as the Vikings took a 70-59 victory over the mistake-prone Eagles to close out the two-day CabCo Classic.

Concord Academy is the reigning private-school 3A state champion, and the Vikings reached the public-school Class 3A state finals last year, where they suffered the only loss during a 30-1 campaign.

Saturday was the second time in the calendar year that the teams faced off, although the first wasn’t in an official capacity.

The squads met each other in the preseason on this same court in a fall league game. That contest was close, and the Eagles came out on top that day.

The Vikings, well, didn’t forget.

Undersized and, in many cases, underestimated going against the vaunted Eagles, this game was similar to a state-championship contest for the Vikings.

The electricity surrounding it, the gym filled to the gills, provided a playoff-like atmosphere, too.

“This game meant a whole bunch,” Central Cabarrus junior guard Carson Daniel said. “During the preseason, they beat us, and that’s really the motivation that we had going into the game. We really wanted to have another super-good run at an undefeated season, and we thought they were probably the best chance of beating us.”

The Vikings certainly weren’t intimated by that, though.

They came out playing their usual, aggressive style, highlighted by tenacious defense and hard drives to the basket offensively. The Vikings set the tone when 6-foot-3 senior wing Gavin Bullock was able to win the tip while going against the 6-10 Petar Asceric, and Carson Daniel gave them the lead a half-minute in by dashing past a defender for a layup after a turnover.

Concord Academy (9-2), accustomed to playing in major environments, didn’t flinch as 6-5 senior guard Noah Van Bibber (Winthrop commit) calmly went to the other end and swished a 3-pointer from the far sideline, right in front of a gathering of boisterous Central Cabarrus students.

Asceric, who is from Serbia, began to have his way inside, and the Eagles extended their lead to 7-4, but the Vikings stormed back.

Senior Jaiden Thompson hit a jump shot, and Carson Daniel drove to the hoop again for a score that put Central Cabarrus in front, 8-7. When Carson Daniel, who finished with nine points, shot a 3-pointer that tore through the nets with 4:25 to go in first quarter, the building erupted, and the Vikings would never trail again.

Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker was happy about the way his team performed under what he considered difficult odds. The Eagles boast a lineup of highly recruited, towering players, including some who have played at multiple schools.

Two Central Academy players once competed at Concord High: seniors Magnus Swinger and Carson Cooke.

Baker spoke passionately about just what this game meant to him.

“The kids know how I feel. I’m old, and I’ve been doing this a while,” Baker said. “I don’t like the private schools. A coach develops a kid, he’s pretty good, and all of a sudden they go in there and steal the kid.

“You look at high schools now, and everybody’s going to private schools. (My players) know I get a little more keyed up (for these games). I love playing Cox Mill, I love playing Concord and Robinson. But when we play these (private) schools … I think (my players) feed off my energy because they know I like beating them. I’m old school, and I don’t quite like how it’s set up with that.

“But we just go play.”

Every Viking who touched the floor contributed mightily, especially on the defensive end.

The Eagles, again, are one of North Carolina’s top teams, and they’d proven that by performing well while playing a rigorous schedule, including a game against nationally regarded competition.

They’d been averaging 72 points each outing while committing about 11 turnovers per game before Saturday night.

Central Cabarrus’ smothering defense helped throw those numbers way off-kilter, particularly with the combination of Carson Daniel and his twin brother, Chase Daniel, and Adriel Miller, who’s a college football recruit as a defensive back. Together, they swarmed Concord Academy’s talented backcourt of JJ Moore and Isaiah Tate, and the Vikings’ Jaiden Thompson and Gavin Bullock were just as aggressive shutting off other parts of the perimeter and even working inside to get rebounds.

According to Central Academy coach Frank Cantadore II, the Eagles wound up with 25 turnovers, and he said all those errors aren’t attributed to Central Cabarrus’ stymieing full-court press.

“That was definitely out of the ordinary,” Cantadore said. “We turned the ball over too much. If you turn the ball over 25 times against anybody, it’s going to be tough to win the basketball game. When we stuck to our gameplan and ran our stuff, I think we scored when we wanted to. But unfortunately we got a little chaotic at times and kind of got out of our offense.

“I didn’t think the press hurt us. We broke the press, and (the Vikings) got out of the press quite a bit because we were breaking it. I think we kind of beat ourselves with turnovers. We had times when we could make a run at things and kind of change the pace, and guys would just throw the ball out of bounds. I don’t know what was going on.”

Things got a little tense for Central Cabarrus during one stretch, though.

At times, some of the Vikings seemed to settle for long-range jump shots, and many of those attempts were way beyond the 3-point line and way off the mark.

But after some coaxing from Baker, who told them, “Guys, at least get in the building! You’re shooting from the parking lot!” they soon went back to a tried-and-true recipe: determined moves to the hoop, crisp cuts inside, and quick passes for layups.

They finished just 2-for-17 on 3-pointers.

The Vikings also managed to grab offensive rebounds against the taller Eagles, something that became easier when Asceric fouled out early in the fourth quarter and 6-8 athletic forward Avion Pinner followed about four minutes later.

It also helped that in the second quarter, 6-5 forward DJ Kent made his presence felt – immediately. He entered the game and knocked down consecutive mid-range jump shots that gave the Vikings a three-point edge, sprinting back up the floor to play defense after each score.

Kent also battled inside, swooping in to block shots and sometimes outhustling Asceric and Avion Pinner for caroms.

Like Carson Daniel, Kent also was motivated by the preseason loss to the Eagles, and it resulted in the game of his life.

“It was really a get-back game,” the long-armed, long-legged Kent said. “My teammates found me, and I hit shots, so I appreciate them for that. It was just that type of night, especially for me and my team.

“This definitely boosts (my confidence). It means I can work against anybody. Against a good team, this might’ve been the best game that I’ve played. I was just thinking, ‘Box out, get boards, help my team win this game,’ mainly.”

Kent finished with 11 points, and his stronger presence will be helpful this season as the Vikings make another run at a state title, Baker said.

“He’s getting so much better,” the Central Cabarrus coach said. “He gives us a dimension in there that we didn’t have last year. He’s athletic, and he can run, and he can block some shots. He’s got some talent. He hit some key baskets in the lane tonight.”

While Thompson led the Vikings with a game-high 17 points, Chase Daniel scored 13, and Bullock added 12.

Overall, the Vikings moved their record to 5-0 this season. Each of those wins has come against Class 4A competition or a private-school powerhouse. The 11-point margin of victory Saturday was their closest game of the season.

But it was clear: This game had the most value thus far.

“Concord Academy is a really good team,” Baker said. “They’ve got size, athletic ability, and they’re well coached. Their little point guard (Moore) played against us his freshman year when we played Kings Mountain at home in the first round of the playoffs, so we knew him. And Magnus and Carson Cooke were in my camps at Carolina Courts; I know them all. You circle a few of them on your calendar when they come.

“Next week, we’ve got four conference games, and then we play Gaston Day and United Faith in Charlotte. So we’ve got a few more. I think it makes us better.”

Asceric and Van Bibber were the only Eagles in double figures, scoring 13 and 10 points, respectively. Cooke, the former Concord Spider, came off the bench to knock down two 3-pointers and scored six points.

Cantadore gave the Vikings credit for what they’ve accomplished. He lauded their background and where they’re headed.

“Hats off to Central Cabarrus,” Cantadore said. “They’re a really good team, they run a good system there. They’ve got some good players, and they’re very well coached. They’re a tough team. They’ve got that system down. Those guys have been playing together for a long time.

“I’ve got all new guys every year. Out of my starters, only one guy (Van Bibber) is returning from last year. I’ve got four new guys that all play different systems, they all play different styles. They come from all over the place, one of them from Serbia.”

As they walked out of Cox Mill late Saturday night, Carson Daniel and his teammates took extra satisfaction in what they’d just accomplished. But their focus, he added, is on a greater prize.

“This really shows us that we can run with some of the best teams in the state and just gives us an idea of how we should play some of the best teams in the state to win a championship,” Carson Daniel said.

SCORING SUMMARY

Concord Academy 12 13 16 18 – 59

Central Cabarrus 17 15 18 20 – 70

CONCORD ACADEMY – JJ Moore 7, Carson Cooke 6, Avion Pinner 8, Isaiah Tate 9, Noah Van Bibber 10, Jake Benham 6, Petar Asceric 13

CENTRAL CABBARRUS – Jaiden Thompson 17, Chase Daniel 13, Miller 4, Carson Daniel 9, Gavin Bullock 12, DJ Kent 11