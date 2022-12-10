BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: James Smith’s cool ‘J’ helps Concord best Mustangs on Senior Night

CONCORD – It was Senior Night at Concord High School Friday night, and 12th-grader James Smith put on a performance worthy of a curtain call.

Smith erupted for a career-best 36 points to spark the Spiders to a 75-59 victory over East Rowan at Coach Bo Court at Charles E. Rimer Gym.

The left-hander sank six 3-pointers en route to his big night and added four rebounds and a steal.

Concord upped its record to 4-3 and, more important, kept its South Piedmont 3A Conference record perfect (2-0.

Another senior, Brayden Blue, scored 12 points for the Spiders, with sophomore Tyvonta Rushmeyer and junior Jeremiah Howard putting in seven apiece. The 6-foot-6 Howard also grabbed 14 rebounds.

Other seniors to make the boxscore for Concord were Jerell Reddick (four points), Justin Garland (three) and Kobe Watts-Williams (one). Juniors Keyon Phillips (four points) and Bralen Crowder (one) also scored.

The Spiders travel to Huntersville Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday.