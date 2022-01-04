 Skip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lake Norman posts conference win over Hickory Ridge
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lake Norman posts conference win over Hickory Ridge

  Updated
HARRISBURG – Despite a late rally, the Hickory Ridge boys basketball team suffered a narrow 59-55 loss to Lake Norman at home Tuesday night.

Lake Norman held leads for most of the night, going into the locker room with a 31-28 advantage and pushing it to a 48-37 margin entering the fourth quarter. The Ragin’ Bulls outscored the Wildcats, 18-11, in the final period but fell just short.

Hickory Ridge falls to 4-9 overall and 1-3 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, and Lake Norman moves to 11-2, 2-1.

The Bulls were paced by Miles Beard, who  tallied 18 points, while Caden Haywood had 12 and Luke Brigman eight.

Cole Callaway led Lake Norman with 16 points, and Alex Gruber added 12.

Hickory Ridge visits Mooresville on Thursday, while Lake Norman plays host to Cox Mill Friday.

