BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Led by Wilson’s 30-point night, second-ranked Chargers handle Ragin’ Bulls

CONCORD – Cox Mill’s boys basketball team, the No. 2 team in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings, continued its conference dominance Friday when it defeated Hickory Ridge at home by a score of 85-66.

The Chargers (10-5, 5-0 Greater Metro 4A Conference) set the tone early with a 29-point first quarter, and it was too much for the Ragin’ Bulls (4-11, 1-4 GMC) to overcome.

Chargers’ head coach Ty Johnson believes this strong scoring output in the first quarter came in large part due to his team’s ability to execute the offense and find what he defines as great – not good – shot opportunities.

“In the first quarter, I thought we got great shots on every single possession,” Johnson said. “When you do not settle and you play for that guy beside you, you can replace a good shot with a great shot. That is what our guys did.”

The Chargers did not find quite the same number of great shot opportunities as the game progressed due to defensive adjustments by Hickory Ridge, but they still found a way to score enough to win.

Much of their scoring came on the shoulders of CJ Wilson, who finished with 30 points.