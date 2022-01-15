BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Led by Wilson’s 30-point night, second-ranked Chargers handle Ragin’ Bulls

CONCORD – Cox Mill’s boys basketball team, the No. 2 team in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings, continued its conference dominance Friday when it defeated Hickory Ridge at home by a score of 85-66.
The Chargers (10-5, 5-0 Greater Metro 4A Conference) set the tone early with a 29-point first quarter, and it was too much for the Ragin’ Bulls (4-11, 1-4 GMC) to overcome.
Chargers’ head coach Ty Johnson believes this strong scoring output in the first quarter came in large part due to his team’s ability to execute the offense and find what he defines as great – not good – shot opportunities.
“In the first quarter, I thought we got great shots on every single possession,” Johnson said. “When you do not settle and you play for that guy beside you, you can replace a good shot with a great shot. That is what our guys did.”
The Chargers did not find quite the same number of great shot opportunities as the game progressed due to defensive adjustments by Hickory Ridge, but they still found a way to score enough to win.
Much of their scoring came on the shoulders of CJ Wilson, who finished with 30 points.
“(Wilson) always makes good plays when we need him to,” Johnson said. “I think the best thing about CJ is that he never backs down from the moment. If we need a stop, a bucket, a rebound or a trip to the free throw line, he is not scared of anything.”
Johnson went on to praise the senior guard and his reliability and effort.
“He is (5 foot 9), but he plays like he is 6-4,” Johnson added.
Sean Dunn added 11 points for the Chargers, and Rasheed Baldwin contributed nine, while Chandler Conrad and Kendall Harris had eight apiece.
After the disastrous first quarter, in which it trailed by 16 points, Hickory Ridge head coach Scott Fortune was proud that his team never gave up and continued to chip away at the Cox Mill lead.
“I am super proud of the effort, the fight, the competitive spirit and the having-each-other’s-back of my team tonight,” Fortune said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot. We had too many turnovers, we gave up too many offensive rebounds, and we missed too many free throws.”
Fortune’s strategy was to try to utilize the advantage he felt his team had in the post, particularly through junior Luke Brigman.
The 6-7 center saw many opportunities come about as he used his smooth touch against smaller Cox Mill defenders. He would finish the game with 15 points.
Hickory Ridge would also find much of its scoring from two of its sophomores: Miles Beard and Caden Haywood. Beard would lead the team with 20 points, while Haywood added 15 of his own.
In what has been a largely frustrating season for the Ragin’ Bulls as they try to overcome injury and find momentum with a younger team, they will see their next opportunity come Tuesday when they play host to West Cabarrus.
As for the Chargers, they take a short break from trying to build on their lead in the GMC standings when they face Hoke County on at 1 p.m. on Monday. This will come as part of the MLK Showcase at Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst.
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory Ridge 13 19 20 14 -- 66
Cox Mill 29 17 18 19 -- 85
HICKORY RIDGE – Beard 20, Brigman 15, Haywood 15, McDougald 7, Thompson 4, Harris 3, Carroll 2
COX MILL – Wilson 30, Dunn 11, Baldwin 9, Conrad 8, Harris 8, Ivy 6, Ramirez 4, Walter 3, Goodwin 2, Morgan 2, Johnson 2