BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Many Eagles have impact in win over Metrolina Christian
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Many Eagles have impact in win over Metrolina Christian

  Updated
CONCORD – The Concord Academy boys basketball team built a comfortable lead at halftime and then maintained its edge in the second half to post a 67-47 home victory over Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Monday night.

The Eagles improved to 7-12 overall, which includes a 3-2 mark in the Metrolina Athletic Conference. Metrolina Christian is 9-2, 2-2.

Jayden Munson had a game-high 20 points for the Eagles, but several of his teammates also had strong performances. Concord Academy sophomore Kany Tchanda contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds, three rebounds and three blocked shots. Meanwhile, Serg Cvetkovic added 11 point s and seven rebounds.

DJ Cuttinio had nine points for the Eagles, and Magnus Swinger had six.

The Eagles play host to Gaston Christian on Friday.

