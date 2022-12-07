 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Minard makes major moves in Wolverines’ third straight win

Boys Basketball: The West Cabarrus Wolverines defeated the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans 57–54 on Senior Night.
Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CHARLOTTE – Trey Minard poured in 21 points to pace the West Cabarrus boys basketball team past South Mecklenburg, 74-63, in a non-conference road win Tuesday night.

12-04 TREY MINARD

Minard

It was the third consecutive victory for the Wolverines, who moved their overall record to 3-2 on the season.

Gianni Vines added 18 points for West Cabarrus, and Maleek Green had 10.

The rest of the West Cabarrus points were provided by Correll Johnson (seven), Wesley White (six), Channing Black (five) and Gabriel Boshears (three).

Peter Moye led South Mecklenburg with 19 points, and Anderson Skelton had 18.

West Cabarrus travels to Cox Mill on Tuesday.

