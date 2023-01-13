BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Moore-Pinner combo lethal as No. 3 Eagles rally vs. Gaston Day

CONCORD – The Eagles came up clutch.

The Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Concord Academy boys basketball used a fourth-quarter push to erase a third-quarter deficit and defeat Gaston Day, 56-49, in a home game Friday night.

Gaston Day held a narrow 42-40 lead after three periods of play, but Concord Academy shook it off and went on to win its second consecutive game.

The victory gave the Eagles a 21-4 overall record and, at 7-1, keeps them in the hunt for a Metrolina Athletic Conference title.

Seniors JJ Moore and Avion Pinner both turned in scintillating performances for the Eagles.

Moore, a 5-foot-10 point guard, racked up 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Pinner, a 6-8 forward, was virtually unstoppable, tallying 17 points, 17 boards, three blocked shots and a steal.

Completing the scoring for Concord Academy were Isaiah Tate (nine points), Carson Cooke (five), Jake Benham (three) and Petar Asceric (two).

Gaston Day – which fell to 10-6 overall and 3-4 MAC – was led by Evan Montanari’s 21 points.

Concord Academy is slated to play Indian Land (S.C.) on Saturday in Phenom MLK Showcase at Matthews’ Carmel Christian Academy.